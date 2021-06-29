The Cumberland County Community Band will resume rehearsals beginning Tuesday, July 6. The group will once again meet at 6 p.m. in the Stone Memorial High School band room. As always, new band members are welcome to come check us out – bring your instrument and we’ll provide the music.
Although it is strongly recommended everyone be vaccinated, proof of vaccination will not be required. It is each band member’s personal health responsibility if you choose to attend. The room is large, and an effort will be made to accommodate social distancing, however due to the number of players no guarantee is made. Masks are not required, but please – if you feel sick, stay home. All brass and woodwind players are asked to bring a towel or puppy pee pad to collect condensation from your instruments.
Plans are underway to have our first concert on Thursday, Sept. 23. All concerts are in the Stone Memorial High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Concerts are scheduled for Nov. 11 and Dec. 16, 2021.
Details for audience and auditorium requirements are still under discussion. For more information, call Nancy Mitchell at (315)559-1740 (cellphone) or email board@cccband.net/.
