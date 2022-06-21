The Cumberland County Community Band is gearing up to bring you an incredible line up of selections for your listening enjoyment at the Summer 2022 Concert.
It will take place at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 23 at Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd., Crossville, TN.
Exciting news—you may not remember the name of the piece, but if you attended the November 2019 Cumberland Community County Band concert, you will certainly remember hearing the helicopters landing in the Stone Memorial High School auditorium.
Yes, “Inchon” by Robert W. Smith is back by popular demand.
This piece was inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Korean conflict and was dedicated to the composer’s father, a veteran of two wars.
Smith has written a work that will take you musically to Inchon beach. When you experience it, you will understand why it has been requested time and time again and why many people refer to Bill Kerr as the ‘Inchon Conductor’.
The band is proud to present “Kyiv 2022”. Written as a powerful sequel to Moscow, 1941, this work changes the narrative, where the theme from Moscow now represents the aggressor, and the heroic people of Ukraine are represented by the Ukrainian National Anthem and the powerful song Prayer for Ukraine. All net proceeds of the initial release are going to relief organizations on the ground in Ukraine.
Since the Fourth of July is right around the corner, it seemed fitting for the band to bring you an amazing takeoff of some of America’s best-loved patriotic music, “Fourth of July,” arranged by John Cacavas. It contains some patriotic favorites including: “You’re A Grand Old Flag,” “Battle Hymn Of The Republic” as well as “America The Beautiful,” among many others. You’ll love the full-blown ending which wraps up this patriotic extravaganza with a bang!
Also included in the Thursday, June 23 concert is a song about a man telling a woman from Málaga, Spain, how beautiful she is, and how he would love to be her man, but that he understands that she must reject him for being so poor. “Malaguena” was written by Ernesto Lecuona, who is known as the ‘Gershwin of Cuba’. The Sammy Nestico arrangement gives this Latin standard a fresh new sound. Sammy’s brilliant brass, sparkling woodwinds and driving Latin rhythms create a truly exciting piece for your listening pleasure.
The all-volunteer band members, as well as their conductor, Bill Kerr and assistant conductor, Ruth Ann Tuten look forward to seeing you at the free Summer Concert on June 23.
