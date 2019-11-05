The Cumberland County Community Band will perform its annual concert to benefit local veterans Nov. 7 in the auditorium of Stone Memorial High School at 2800 Cook Rd.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Prior to the regular concert music will be performed by the Enchanted Woods, an auxiliary group of the band.
This will be the ninth year the band has paid tribute to area veterans. The concert is free; donations are accepted at the door. The band is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; donations are tax deductible.
Maestro Glen Belcher will begin the program with “The National Anthem." The audience is encouraged to sing with the band. The program will continue with a selection of patriotic pieces. “Armed Forces – The Pride of America” will honor the branches of service. When possible, veterans should stand and be recognized during the playing of their song.
Known for scoring fantasy films such as E.T. and Star Wars, John Williams composed Midway March for the film, Midway. The movie is based on actual events taking place in June 1942 in the Pacific. The music begins with low brass and builds layer upon layer to a full toe-tapping march leading to a trumpet fanfare. The flute section takes over the melody, reminiscent of the “pipers” in the Civil War.
Maestro William Kerr will once again be the guest conductor during the performance. Kerr will conduct four pieces, two by Robert W. Smith. “The Greatest Generation” includes a moving narration provided by Command Master Chief (E-9) Michael DiBiccaro, a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. Employed by the Cumberland County School System, DiBiccaro teaches AP history, honors history, government and economics at Cumberland County High school.
“Inchon”, also by Smith, was composed and dedicated to Smith’s father, retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Benjamin F. Smith, a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. This piece opens with the sound of ocean waves lapping against the shore and is followed by the oriental tones of a flute. The music builds to tell the story of conflict and turmoil in a war-torn country and slowly fades back to waves against the shore.
The Community Band will also provide music during Veterans Day ceremonies Nov. 11 in downtown Crossville.
