Art Circle Public Library will be closed April 2-3 for the Good Friday and Easter holidays.
A good night’s rest is an elusive goal for many, but people live the longest when they sleep seven to eight hours a night.
Maintaining good sleep quality, at least in young adulthood and middle age, promotes better cognitive functioning and serves to protect against age-related cognitive decline.
Sleep, long overlooked, is now recognized as the “third pillar” of good health after nutrition and exercise.
Stingy Schobel Says
It’s no surprise that washing your car at an automated commercial center saves water.
In fact, the Car Wash Association estimates automatic car washes use significantly less water than washing at home: just 45 gallons per car versus 80-140 gallons wasted at home.
But if you must wash your car at home, do one thing: Park your car on gravel or in a grassy spot instead of on the driveway. The soapy water will then get filtered through the ground and help recharge groundwater sources.
If you have very ripe fruit like peaches, mangoes and avocados (yes, they’re a fruit!) and you’re not ready to use them, do this: Place them in the refrigerator.
The cool air in the fridge actually slows down the ripening process and gives you an extra few days to use the fruits.
When you are ready to eat them, take them out of the fridge and set them on the counter to give them a chance to warm up slightly at room temperature.
Library Laugh
Why did the taxi driver quit his job?
He was tired of people talking behind his back.
Great New Books
Ageless: The New Science of Getting Older Without Getting Old by Andrew Steele. The author is passionate about learning about aging and how to stop the diseases we associate with aging. Steele suggests there would be less heart disease, cancer and dementia if we were able to stop cells from aging. He believes if we view aging as a disease to be cured, and increase funding for biogerontology research, there is potential to allow people to live healthier, longer lives. He succeeds in bringing some of the ethical and policy issues surrounding the field of biogerontology, a subfield of gerontology concerned with the biological aging process, into this thorough, yet accessible narrative.
Remember: The Science of Memory and the Art of Forgetting by Lisa Genova. Genova, a neuroscientist, presents an exploration of the intricacies of human memory that distinguishes between normal and concerning memory loss while explaining the profound roles of sleep, stress and other contributing influences.
Eternal by Lisa Scottoline. Scottoline veers from her usual thrillers and humorous fare with her first historical fiction, which takes place in Rome during Mussolini’s rule. It centers on three childhood friends. Elisabetta is a beautiful and sweet aspiring writer who has won the hearts of her two best friends: showy, confident Marco and brilliant Jewish mathematician Sandro. Some of the protagonists support — or even, like Marco, work for — the fascist regime; others do not. As political tensions rise, the Jews of Rome feel a dark cloud approaching. Scottoline pulls readers into the lives of the characters and their families as war decimates their beloved city. Based on true events, this is an addictive read. The book’s themes coincide with political and social events in the news today.
Double Jeopardy by Stuart Woods. Stone Barrington launches an investigation in coastal Maine, where he confronts high-connected and well-funded family enemies hiding in plain sight among the region’s stately houses and private clubs.
The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights by Dorothy Wickenden. Chronicles the revolutionary activities of Harriet Tubman, Frances Seward and Martha Wright — friends and neighbors in Auburn, NY — discussing their vital roles in the Underground Railroad, abolition, and the early women’s rights movement.
The Other Emily by Dean Koontz. A decade ago, Emily Carlino vanished after her car broke down on a California highway. She was presumed to be one of serial killer Ronny Lee Jessup’s victims whose remains were never found. Writer David Thorne still hasn’t recovered from losing the love of his life, or from the guilt of not being there to save her. Since then, he’s sought closure any way he can. He even visits regularly with Jessup in prison, desperate for answers about Emily’s final hours so he may finally lay her body to rest. Then David meets Maddison Sutton, beguiling, playful, and keenly aware of all David has lost. But what really takes his breath away is that everything about Maddison, down to her kisses, is just like Emily. As the fantastic becomes credible, David’s obsession grows, Maddison’s mysterious past deepens — and terror escalates.
Library Laugh II
What did the shy pebble wish for?
That he was a little boulder.
Commented
