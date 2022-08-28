Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children welcomes the community to the sixth Comedy for a Cause event.
This annual event will feature nationally renowned comedians offering family-friendly entertainment. The show is set for Friday, Sept. 30, at Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St.
Scott Humston and Greg Hahn will perform.
Humston overcame a speech-related birth defect to become a full-time speaker and performer. He now devotes his life to the art of educating through entertainment. For more than 20 years, he has entertained, motivated and inspired thousands of people.
Humston’s shows have been seen live by more than 3 million people, including some at the White House, and he can be seen on the BBC show “Now You See It.”
Humston travels more than 40,000 miles each year, from coast to coast and abroad.
Hahn parlayed his absurdly energetic, all-out style of physical humor, one-liners and crowd-work into a performance of immediate pandemonium and continuous laughs. His unique stylings have led to numerous television, corporate and theatre appearances throughout the U.S. and Canada, includng Late Night Comedy, Comedy Central, CBA, ABC, FOX, CMT and Star Search, as well as a favorite on the Bob and Tom Radio Show.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7.
There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken to support Jonah’s Joy: Home for Children.
To learn more, you can visit www.JonahsJoy.org or call at 931-456-8600.
