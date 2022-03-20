The Cumberland County Playhouse has finalized its 2022 Concert Season.
“I’m so pleased that we were able to book so many talented artists this year,” said Concert Producer Sandra “Sam” Hahn. “It’s truly an exciting and diverse lineup.”
On April 21, Etta May returns to the Playhouse. Winner of the prestigious American Comedy Awards “Comic of the Year,” this Kentucky woman is a comedy icon.
Hailed as the “Polyester Princess,” the reigning Queen of Southern Sass delivers a high-powered, take-no-prisoners performance full of truth, irony, humor and wisdom. This trailer park goddess has appeared on, Oprah, Showtime, CMT, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC, Columbia Pictures, and NBC. She headlines the hugely successful Southern Fried Chicks Comedy Tour and touts a huge fan base on SiriusXM comedy channels. Etta May is a seasoned performer with national appeal.
Mainstage, Thursday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.
Crossville’s own Mandy Barnett returns to the Mainstage on June 30. Newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member and Crossville native Mandy Barnett premieres her special “Roots & Wings” concert at the Playhouse. It’s a show that Barnett can only debut in Crossville, the town that made her, and at the Playhouse, the venue that helped her hone her talents and skills as a teenager.
“Crossville did the best job anyone could ask of a hometown — it gave me support and opportunities… and the gift of roots and wings,” said Barnett. “Over the years, I’ve performed in so many places and experienced so many wonderful things, but Crossville and the Playhouse forever remain in my heart.”
In 2020, the Tennessee Department of Tourism Development honored Barnett with an historical Tennessee Music Pathways marker erected in Crossville to celebrate her achievements in becoming part of the state’s musical fabric. The one-of-a-kind “Roots & Wings” takes you through Barnett’s career milestones, showcasing selections from her first album through her most recent one. Called the “Nashville sound Chanteuse” (Music Row) and “the Judy Garland of our time” (American Songwriter), Mandy Barnett has enchanted listeners around the globe with her world-class vocals and musical chameleon abilities. Renowned songwriter/artist Jimmy Webb states simply, “Mandy Barnett has a voice for the ages.”
Mainstage, Thursday June 30, 7:30 p.m.
On Oct. 6, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will make his first appearance at the Playhouse. Landau first burst onto the national conscience as the Sinatra-and-Soul singing season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” with his incredible voice, undeniable charisma and unparalleled showmanship. And a decade later, he’s still going strong.
Seeing Landau in concert is a revelation; backed by the dynamic Landau Big Band, you’ll always hear swinging arrangements of Great American Songbook classics from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat ‘King’ Cole and many more, along with a dusting of that special Motown Magic that is sure to move your feet and make you sing along.
Mainstage, Thursday October 6, 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Tim and Susan Tewalt.
On Dec. 1, Jason Petty returns to the Playhouse with his Classic Nashville Christmas. It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year... Country Music Style!
Jason Petty and his Classic Nashville Roadshow cast bring you the greatest collection of country Christmas songs and the stories behind them. The holidays have always held a special place in the hearts of country music artists. Classic Nashville Christmas invites you to share in these wonderful memories. The authentic period set is decorated and ready for Santa. This production will delight all ages.
Let Dolly (Gail Bliss) tell you about a “Hard Candy Christmas” or hear Willie sing about “Pretty Paper” while Elmo and Patsy recall how “Grandma Got Ran Over By a Reindeer.” The gospel section of the show will highlight the reason for the season and the bluegrass “Christmas Time’s A-Comin” will make you want to shuffle the sawdust. From Grandpa Jones to Alan Jackson and Brenda Lee to Elvis Presley, Classic Nashville Christmas will make your holidays brighter!
Mainstage, Thursday Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m.
On Dec. 15, Inversion Vocal Ensemble makes its first appearance at the Playhouse.
Inversion Vocal Ensemble is an EMMY-nominated group of touring concert vocalists based in Nashville, TN. They’ve appeared with the Nashville Symphony, Nashville Opera, and OZ Arts, and have performed with Brandi Carlile, Rivers Rutherford, Ruby Amanfu and Marcus Hummon.
Born from a desire to showcase an array of talented friends, Inversion Vocal Ensemble brings an eclectic vibe to a variety of musical genres. Comprised of classically trained students and alumni of Tennessee State University, Oakwood University, Vanderbilt University, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee and Union University, Inversion performs classical, contemporary gospel, jazz standards, and inspirational music like never before!
Mainstage, Thursday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.