Cumberland County Playhouse actor Jason Ross returns to the Mainstage this weekend with a one-man show.
Come Swing with Me! (from a distance) features Big Band music and Ross’ comedic stylings. Classic tunes featured include “Come Fly With Me,” “It Had To Be You,” “Close to You” and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”
Shows are Saturday, July 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 19, at 2:30 p.m.
The following weekend, Patty Payne will present “Share the Love,” an afternoon of uplifting, feel-good music. Payne will be joined on the Mainstage by several members of the Playhouse company. Music includes “Here Comes the Sun,” “Put a Little Love in Your Heart,” “What the World Needs Now,” and “What a Wonderful World.”
Tickets are available at the Cumberland County Playhouse Box Office, www.ccplayhouse.com or 931-484-5000.
The audience is limited to 100 people per performance to allow for social distancing in the theater.
