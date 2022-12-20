The Sweet Assurance Ladies Ensemble under the direction of Glenda Squire will present “Christmas Joy, a Season for Celebration” tomorrow, Dec. 21, at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. This interdenominational Christian ladies’ group will top off the Library’s Christmas performances for this year. Come, enjoy and sing along.
The library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, until Tuesday, Dec. 27, for the Christmas holidays.
Great New Books
The publishers have taken a holiday this week. Merry Christmas!
Library Laugh I
What do snowmen eat for breakfast?
-Frosted Flakes!
Stingy Schobel Says
Nearly half of the electricity usage in your home is for heating and cooling, so every little step you take to reduce consumption really ads up. Start with the basics, set your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer and 65 degrees in the winter. Replace dirty air filters. When your air filters are clogged by dust and particles, your heating/cooling system has to work harder. Close curtains on hot days to block the sun’s rays, and open them on cold winter days to create heat indoors. Finally, get cozy with blankets and scarves in the winter.
While air conditioners, furnaces, kitchen appliances and water heaters make up the bulk of electricity usage in your home, your entertainment devices account for about 4% of the total energy used. This consumption is easy to reduce simply by making sure the devices are totally powered off when not in use. This includes televisions, cable boxes, Wi-Fi routers and video game consoles. To avoid wasting energy, unplug items whenever you're not using them. And turn down the brightness on anything with a monitor.
Your beloved air fryer not only saves you time, but it's an energy saver, too. On average, it only costs about 25 cents in energy to run a standard air fryer for an hour (divide that by the few minutes it takes to make crispy fries, and it adds up to pennies per use). In comparison to a large gas or electric oven, an air fryer is around 35% to 50% more efficient. Over a year, using an air fryer instead of an oven can save you around $100 in electricity costs alone.
Library Laugh II
What did the gingerbread man get when he broke his leg?
-A Candy Cane!
Libraries=Information
You can ward off plenty of health conditions by looking out for early warning signs. But that’s not possible with age-related macular degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of vision loss in people over 50. That’s because there are no warning signs in the early stages. AMD, which affects 11 million people in the United States, is a progressive eye disease that effects the central vision and, as a result, the ability to see fine details. If you have advanced AMD, it’s all but impossible to drive, read, watch TV or recognize faces. There are two types of AMD, dry and wet. The overwhelming majority of people with the disease have dry AMD. With the dry form, parts of the macula-located at the center of the retina—the light-sensitive tissue at the back of your eyes—become thin over time and tiny clumps of protein called drusen grow, gradually blurring your central vision. Any stage of dry AMD can turn into the wet form, but the reverse isn’t true. With wet AMD, abnormal blood vessels grow under the macula, ultimately leading to fluid and blood leakage which causes scarring of the macula. Here are three warning signs of AMD: blurriness, straight lines appear wavy and blank areas in your central vision. With AMD, there is no cure, but there are ways to prevent the disease from progressing: annual eye exams and taking certain high-dose vitamins and minerals like vitamins C and E, zinc, lutein, zeaxanthin and copper. Wet AMD is also treated with injections of medications into the eye to treat the leaking blood vessels. Lifestyle also plays a part in treating AMD. Reducing exposure to sunlight by wearing sunglasses, avoiding cigarette smoke, eating a healthy diet and getting annual eye exams can help lower the risk that a patient develops vision loss from AMD as they get older.
