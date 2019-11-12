Join us at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18 in the Cumberland Meeting Room to enjoy a relaxing and healing gathering through a guided audio meditation by Deepak Chopra.
There will be no concert Wednesday, Nov. 20.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Nov. 14 — Create a Mandala Ornament workshop, 9 a.m.
• Knit and crochet workshop, noon
Friday, Nov. 15 — Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program’s Medicare open enrollment assistance, 9 a.m.
• Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16 — Learn Chess with National Master Alan Kantour, 10 a.m.
• Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher
10:30 a.m.
• Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Nov. 18 — Chakra Balancing, a guided audio meditation, 10 a.m.
• Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
• Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 — KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
• The Kid Who Would Be King [PG], Tuesday Morning Movie, 10 a.m.
• Yesterday [PG-13], Tuesdays at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
• Stamp Collectors Group meeting, 11 a.m.
Great New Books
Final Option by Clive Cussler. When the CIA realizes the identities of three American spies in Brazil have been compromised, they turn to Juan Cabrillo and the crew of the Oregon to rescue the agents. What seems a routine operation turns out to be a trap designed by Juan Cabrillo’s greatest enemy, a man driven by hate to seek the ultimate revenge. At the heart of the plot is a state-of-the-art ship that is identical to the Oregon. The only thing it doesn’t have is Cabrillo and his talented crew. But will they be enough to go up against the one ship that rivals their own?
Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family by Mitch Albom. Born into poverty three days before Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake, Chika Jeune ended up at the Have Faith Haiti Orphanage, run by the multi-million-copy best-selling Albom, after her mother died giving birth to her baby brother. When she was diagnosed with a serious illness that could not be treated in Haiti, Albom and his wife brought her to their home in America and spent two years searching for a cure. Albom’s first nonfiction book in more than a decade.
The Siberian Dilemma by Martin Cruz Smith. Journalist Tatiana Petrovna is on the move. Arkady Renko, iconic Moscow investigator and Tatiana’s part-time lover, hasn’t seen her since she left on assignment over a month ago. When she doesn’t arrive on her scheduled train, he’s positive something is wrong. No one else thinks Renko should be worried — Tatiana is known to disappear during deep assignments — but he knows her enemies all too well and the criminal lengths they’ll go to keep her quiet.
Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us by Donald Trump Jr. The author exposes all the tricks he claims the left uses to smear conservatives and push them out of the public square, from online “shadow banning” to fake accusations of “hate speech.”
The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell. Orphaned as a baby, 25-year-old Libby Jones is astonished to learn that she has inherited a tumbling-down townhouse in a classy London neighborhood, a house to which street musician Clemency Thompson and her childhood friend Lucy also have connections. Now the two are heading there, ready to protect secrets.
Libraries=Information
Dogs mirror their owners’ stress. Among dogs that live indoors with their owners, concentrations of the stress hormone cortisol are higher or lower based on the owners’ stress levels.
Basic owner personalities also are important — owners who scored higher on a scale of neuroticism tended to have dogs with lower cortisol levels, possibly because neurotic owners seek more comfort from pets and interact with them more — making dogs and owners more relaxed.
Stingy Schobel Says
Save money and time this holiday season and beyond. Here are five essential tools that will help you get the most value as you shop for holiday gifts — and anything else. Some are known as extensions for the internet browser on your computer; others are apps for your smartphone or tablet.
Browser extensions are easy to use. Simply go to the listed websites, click a few times to install the add-ons; soon they’ll automatically start popping up when you shop online. They’re all free. Here they are:
joinhoney.com. Best for online coupons and price alerts
fakespot.com. Best for choosing what and where to buy.
priceblink.com. Best for price comparisons.
rakuten.com. Best for cash back
retailmenot.com. Best for in-store coupons and sales.
Library Laugh
Broken guitar for sale — no strings attached.
