The Glade Dixieland Band will appear Wednesday, Aug. 23, at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Come on down!
Great New Books
Rock Bottom (Sisterhood) by Fern Michaels
As the world’s most famous vigilantes, the women of the Sisterhood have seen justice served countless times over the years. When an old classmate of one of the members of the Sisterhood suspects that her firm’s foundation materials may be the reason a number of bridges and buildings have been collapsing, it is time for the Sisterhood to go into action. But this adversary has money, power, and resources to match the Sisterhood’s - and no intention of giving up without a fight.
Dead Mountain by Preston & Child
In 2008, nine mountaineers failed to return from a winter backpacking trip in the New Mexico mountains. At their final campsite, searchers found a bizarre scene: something had appeared at the door of their tent so terrifying that it impelled them to slash their way out and flee barefoot to certain death in a blizzard. Despite a diligent search, only six bodies were found, two violently crushed and inexplicably missing their eyes. The case, given the code name “Dead Mountain” by the FBI, was never solved. Now, two more bodies from the lost expedition are unexpectedly discovered in a cave, one a grisly suicide. Young FBI Agent Corrie Swanson teams up with archaeologist Nora Kelly to investigate what really happened on that fateful trip fifteen years ago--and to find the ninth victim. But their search awakens a long-slumbering evil, which pursues Corrie and Nora with a vengeance, determined to prevent the final missing corpse from ever coming to light.
After That Night by Karin Slaughter
Slaughter skillfully weaves misogyny, wealth, violence, power, and control into a thrilling police procedural while poignantly addressing the lasting effects of trauma and the toll cases take on investigators. Emergency-room doctor Sara Linton’s patient, raped and beaten, speaks her last words: “Stop him. Please stop him.” Three years later, Sara, now a medical examiner at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, is testifying at the civil trial of the man believed to be responsible, when the mother of the defendant (a former colleague of Sara’s) tells her that this case and Sara’s sexual assault years earlier are connected. With a renewed commitment to justice for her late patient, the abduction of another woman, and the need to know how the assaults are connected, Sara, her fiancé Will Trent, and Will’s partner Faith embark on an off-the-books investigation to stop a serial rapist. The case reveals a conspiracy of the rich and powerful intent on getting away with rape, forcing Sara, Will, and Faith to confront their pasts to move forward with the investigation and with their lives.
Library Laugh I
What did the mayonnaise say when the refrigerator door was opened?
Close the door, I’m dressing!
Stingy Schobel Says
Airfares vary not just based on when you fly but also when you book. Data from Airline Reporting Corp. shows that booking your trip on a Sunday instead of Friday will save you an average of 15 percent on international flights and 5 percent on domestic flights.
Sure, it’s great to upgrade your heating and cooling systems at home to be kind to the environment and reduce your utility bills. But did you know those investments can actually improve the resale value of your home, too? According to the trade magazine Remodeling, for every $1 in annual energy savings your improvements provide, you earn up to $20 in home value at the time of sale. For a typical home of around 2,000 square feet, that can be more than $30,000 in added value. The lower the cost to operate a home, the more valuable it becomes to potential buyers.
Library Laugh II
Why was the teacher wearing sunglasses in the classroom?
Because the students are so bright!
Libraries=Information
Flip your berries. Moisture is the main reason berries go bad quickly. To find the freshest ones flip over the container at the grocery store. If they aren’t sticking to the bottom, they’ll last longer.
One of the biggest sources of air toxicity in your home is your garage. Homes with attached garages can be more prone to air pollution leaking in. A Canadian health study found that homes with attached garages had high levels of benzene (a chemical from gasoline), while homes without garages had little to none. To prevent toxins from entering your home, obviously never start a car in a closed garage, but don’t start up lawnmowers, motorcycles or chainsaws, either. Keep the door from the garage into your home closed, and make sure the seal is as tight as possible.
Summer Smile Bonus
What do ghosts like to eat in Summer?
I Scream!
Commented
