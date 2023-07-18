Brrr! Christmas in July, a make-it-take-it workshop in the Cumberland Room at the library on Thursday, July 27 from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Come and join us!
Great New Books
The Collector by Daniel Silva
Legendary art restorer and spy Gabriel Allon joins forces with a brilliant and beautiful master-thief to track down the world’s most valuable missing painting but soon finds himself in a desperate race to prevent an unthinkable conflict between Russia and the West.
Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
Whitehead brings back furniture salesman Ray Carney in this equally ambitious follow-up to Harlem Shuffle, moving the action to the grimy 1970s in a triptych of stories. In the first, Carney, who has gone legit since the events of the first novel, seeks red-hot Jackson 5 tickets for his daughter but soon realizes that the path to Madison Square Garden runs through a corrupt cop. In the second, Carney’s associate Pepper works security on a blaxploitation film whose star has gone missing, a darkly amusing story that allows Whitehead to comment on the commodification of Black art. In the final section, set during the Bicentennial celebrations of 1976, Ray and Pepper look for the arsonist who lit up an apartment, introducing a political angle to the novel. As in the first installment of this planned trilogy, Carney lives in a world where everyone is a potential mark and playing it straight is a sucker’s game. The real star is Harlem, with troubles that seem more buried than during the tumultuous 1960s but are always a moment’s notice from boiling over.
Tucker by Chadwick Moore
For tens of millions of Americans, Tucker Carlson was long the only voice on cable news providing a counternarrative to establishment Washington and the mainstream press on the most important issues of our time: the Covid-19 vaccine, January 6th, the Ukraine war, even UFOs, just to name a few. His ratings -- the highest in cable news history -- spoke for themselves. But if there remained any doubt as to the esteem in which Carlson is held, not just by conservatives, but by all who feel alienated by our imperious and self-serving ruling class, it was evident in the outpouring of grief and anger that came with his abrupt firing from Fox News. Who is Tucker Carlson off camera? How did his upbringing contribute to who he is today? What motivates the man who has been (and will surely reemerge) as the most influential and, in the establishment’s eyes, the most dangerous voice in American politics and culture? Author Chadwick Moore was granted unprecedented access to Carlson’s professional and personal life. Based on hundreds of hours of interviews with Carlson, his family, colleagues, acquaintances, and enemies, Tucker offers an inside look into one of the most beloved — and polarizing — media figures of our time.
Library Laugh I
Why should you never trust a pig with a secret?
Because it’s bound to squeal!
Stingy Schobel Says
Has your child outgrown their love of building things with Lego-brand building blocks?
While technically they are recyclable, it can be hard to find a recycler that takes them. But why recycle when you can make cash from them?
The website Decluttr (decluttr.com) will purchase bags of Legos from you. Just fill a bag and weigh it; enter the weight on the site to find out how much Decluttr will pay you for your Legos.
The site also takes old CDs, DVDs, video games and even printed books for cash.
Spare change that accidentally ends up in a load of laundry seems like no big deal, but the reality is, it can cause serious damage.
Because washing machines use centrifugal force to draw water out of wet clothes, a few pennies, nickels and dimes can turn into projectiles inside the machine, causing damage to your machine’s mechanical components.
Make it a habit to check pockets so every wash is a coin-free one. This one step can help prevent your washing machine from breaking down.
Library Laugh II
How does the moon clip its hair?
Eclipse it!
Libraries=Information
Oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid and coolant can all leak out of your car and contribute to water pollution over time.
But it can be nearly impossible to know if your car is dripping chemicals onto the road when you drive.
To test your car for leaks, simply flatten a few large cardboard boxes and place them under your car at night when it’s parked in a clean, non-windy space (like inside a garage).
Check the cardboard the next day for spots and stains to see if your car is leaking.
Summer Smile Bonus
What is brown, hairy and wears sunglasses?
A coconut on vacation!
