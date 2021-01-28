Whether you’re under the weather or just plain over the weather with COVID-19 quarantines, virtual school days and Jack Frost at every turn, it’s the perfect recipe for cabin fever. Local families, parents and caretakers are taking great strides to keep their homebound family members entertained and engaged.
Balance of space and time
First, one of the keys to combat cabin fever is balance; balancing time together and time apart. In close quarters, this is especially difficult. With everyone at home all the time to make a mess, the dishes pile high and, ironically enough, there’s an amazingly huge pile of laundry to do for a houseful of people who wear the same sweats and hoodie every single day. Close quarters can be stifling; the siblings quarrel, the parents hide and pray and everyone has the potential to get on everyone else’s nerves. It can get quite tense in the house even if everyone is just doing the best they can.
Though technically you’re “together” all the time, there can be clearly defined windows of time as together time and alone time. The balance of this is important to combat cabin fever and keep peace amongst occupants. In a family with children, when it is together time it helps that parents commit to being completely engaged and give their full attention to this time. Much the same, commitment to designated alone time needs to be equally respected. But, just because it is alone time it doesn’t mean that you can’t be with, visit or share things with each other. However, the concept does lend itself to a certain amount freedom that can be had within the space of your four walls allowing family members to choose and enjoy their own activities, together or apart.
Time together:
• Family dinners- Of course, cook together and eat together, but also plan your menus together, grocery shop online together and try new, interesting and weird foods together.
• Movie nights- Everyone contribute a favorite movie title and have a drawing. Pop the popcorn and push play.
• Game nights- Dust off those board games and have the Monopoly marathon of the century or have a digital game night with a massive MarioKart tournament or Just Dance. Make it competitive. Make it fun. No sore losers allowed.
• Bake off- Choose sweet or savory and have a baking competition. Everybody wins.
Alone time:
• Social hour- With everyone missing their friends and non-immediate family members, it’s ok to take some of your alone time to connect with those outside the home. Take advantage of all the communication technologies available, or go the classic route and make them feel special with handwritten cards to mail out. Everybody loves getting good things in the mail. While you’re at it, you could revive an old favorite pastime and write to a new “pen pal.”
• Binging/Gaming- Now is the time you can play your favorite game or chug your favorite Netflix jam. No sharing– unless you want to.
• Self-maintenance- Take time out for the things you need or want for yourself. Do for yourself what makes you better, feel like you’re more and invigorates and boosts your esteem and mood. After all, if you feel better about you, you will be better for those around you. Build your muscles. Check. Take a bubble bath. Check. Dye your hair. Check. Shave your legs (after all, No Shave November ended a while back). Check. Paint your nails. Check. Read that book you’ve been trying to get around to. Check. Start a personal health journey. Check. Check. Check.
• Did somebody say, “Bored?”
It is incredible that anyone, anywhere and at any given time can be “bored.” There is so much to do all the time and so much to be constantly entertained by that it is actually quite impossible to be bored. Bored implies there is literally nothing to do or nothing that needs to be done. What it really means, though, is that the “bored” person is actually just uninspired and their motivation to be creative or contribute isn’t mustered.
Boredom is a direct byproduct of cabin fever, but it can be easily dissuaded. A marvel of this mindset is that one of the major issues of boredom and deciding on things to do is that there are actually too many choices available. It’s like people who can’t possibly choose where they want to eat or what they want to eat. But in this case, it’s simply because there are too many choices. By limiting choices, and perhaps even going the extra mile to provide a few creative alternatives, it can actually keep household members from being overwhelmed by the exorbitant amount of choices available, lowering expectations and resistance.
This boredom mindset actually provides a rather clean slate for optimal solutions. If someone says they are bored, there is certainly the suggestion of a chore or something productive to do. Somehow, it always seems to inspire them to muster that creativity and the motivation to find an activity they’d rather enjoy when their choice is suddenly taken away to include work. This can quickly be discerned by a quick game of “Would you rather…?”
Boredom mimics aboulomania, people who are pathologically indecisive due to stress, anxiety and depression. However, that being said, being stuck at home and not being motivated can also be byproducts of and contributors to the vicious cycle of depression. For those with depression, combating these issues can be even more difficult, but still very doable.
The key here is motivation and incentive. Recognizing the cause and effects of your household’s mindset and mood and the correlation between that and productivity vs. reward are essential to defeating boredom.
Cures for boredom:
• Volunteer- Even if you can’t donate your time to a non-profit that doesn’t mean your volunteer spirit can’t help someone in your home. Be the one to offer assistance with no one having to ask. Volunteer to help a family member with their project, a chore that has been neglected or to be the supportive “extra” in a sibling’s TikTok video. Don’t walk on by. When there is something out of place, pick it up. When there is someone struggling with something, be the extra hands. If you can help with anything at all, then do.
• Craft it out- There is a world of handmade and hand fashioned items out there and tutorials on how to do them. Make all the things and, if you’ve got hot glue, there is nothing standing in your way. If you don’t have hot glue, order some.
• Chorin’ ain’t borin’ party- Holler at Alexa, request a station and crank up the volume to blast the music and dance out the household to-do list. Work doesn’t have to be quiet and chores don’t have to be boring or dreaded. Get your house in order out loud and with panache. What you get done today won’t pile up on your tomorrows.
•Structure is to succeed, spontaneity to thrive
While experts and parents agree that structure and stability in the household are the building blocks of synergy within the home, spontaneity plays an important role, too.
With the constant lack of exertion within the setting, household members tend to become stagnant which can directly affect sleep patterns and, subsequently, mindset and mood. Structured time standards from wake up to sleep down can keep everyone sufficiently sustaining their regular patterns and decision making, with regular meals and activities easier to manage during the day.
The best thing about structure is that you can implement your daily strategies and routines as though nothing has changed or affected you. You can actually almost pretend like everything is “normal” and continue to get up and get dressed, ready for the day.
That being said, everyone needs to exert a certain amount of energy every day to be able to maintain their routine time patterns and feel “good and tired” and ready to get a restful night of sleep at the end of the day. This is where spontaneity can be especially useful.
When you’re bound up in the home for days on end, dull can become the color of your days. Give yourself something to look forward to. Make an effort to change your scenery, exert some energy and swap out the habit of recreating yesterday’s yesterday and a month of Sundays before that for a truly different day altogether. Make it different. Go by the seat of your pants. Surprise yourself.
Structure:
• Routinely productive- After the luxury of vegging out has lost its luster and you find yourself on the unproductive side of the day, start your get up and go just like you would if you had to get ready for work or school outside the home. There is comfort and stability in a healthy and productive routine that keeps you goal oriented and motivated. Accomplish!
Spontaneity:
• Go, go, gadget-less- Freeze! Put the screen down and put your hands above your head! Walk slowly. You’re being un-house-arrested. You have the right to remain active. Anything you do can and will be used for your betterment in the court of outdoors. The fact is, screens don’t challenge our bodies and bodies need to be challenged. So, get out of the house. Seriously, get out of the house, even if just to venture out into the front yard or walk around the block. Go to the park, play on an outdoor basketball court, hike a trail, and tap a maple tree. You can’t let the long dark nights or the cold limit you. Get around it, get creative and get out.
• Mind games
While the world may not be able to be your oyster right now, your mind is a vast expanse that craves information, entertainment, stimuli and relaxation. Restrictions, albeit physical or mental, are a preventative to exercise the muscle that is the mind.
Undo this conditioned response by challenging your mind.
• Lookit- If there is anything in the wide world that you aren’t proficient in or know how to do, “lookit” up. There’s always something to learn. You have the time, so get to it. Make, learn, read, do, build, know and enjoy. And if you don’t have a book available on the subject, there is a YouTube video for everything.
• Workit- Playing games, making decisions, reading, coloring, designing, puzzles, planning, strategizing, and quizzing all work this magnificent muscle of our brains. Unlike our faces, the more wrinkles for our brains the better.
• Doit- The world is playing a lot of mind games right now with all the restrictions and unfortunate circumstances. There may be a lot of “can’ts” surrounding you, but there a lot more “cans” if you take it upon yourself to do it. If there’s something you need to do, just do it. Don’t procrastinate. Don’t overthink. Don’t stare a hole through it. Just get it done and get it over with. Mark that as a “done it” and move along knowing you don’t have any mental blocks preventing you from being productive.
No matter what is keeping you homebound, be sure to keep living your utmost within those four walls and help make it a memorable time, rather than a miserable one, for everyone in your family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.