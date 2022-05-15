Andrew Lee will give the program for the May 20 membership meeting of the Fairfield Glade Fantastic Quilt Guild.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. Friday, May 20, at the Fairfield Glade Methodist Church fellowship hall at 231 Westchester Dr.
Known as The Combat Quilter, Lee started quilting not long after returning from service in Afghanistan.
A comment one day by his wife, Kristy, that they “should do more things together” resulted in the two of them taking a table runner class at a fabric store. That was the beginning of Lee’s love affair with quilting.
Lee grew up in Muskegon, MI, and his life took a serious turn in 1997 when he joined the U.S. Army.
He served 10 years on active duty, including two deployments to Iraq where he was forced to detach from his emotions.
Like many other soldiers, he sustained injuries, experienced the death of fellow soldiers, and post-traumatic stress disorder, which left him with mental scars that began to manifest once he returned home to the United States.
He says he remembers going in the grocery store and not being able to walk 10-12 feet into an aisle because he instantly felt trapped, part of his PTSD trigger as his emotional panic mode had kicked in. So he began looking for an outlet and found something new to piece his life back together.
His introduction to quilting made Lee realize it was good therapy for his PTSD. Quilting helped to keep his mind engaged and it gave him a purpose.
He soon began making quilts for Quilts of Valor, an organization devoted to developing personalized quilts for veterans and their families across the United States.
Lee has provided quilts for veterans of almost every major U.S. conflict — recently including the son of a World War II veteran who fought on the beaches of Normandy.
His service remains in constant demand. He often finds himself utilizing various rooms of his home, acquiring different fabrics from multiple vendors at once, all to provide each quilt its proper care and attention — this personalized touch is what Quilts of Valor remains praised for.
To date, Lee has completed 159 quilts, 117 of which have been Quilts of Valor.
The process of quilting can be extremely intricate, yet what takes many quilters months to accomplish, he can often accomplish in a mere number of weeks.
“If the Army taught me anything, it’s efficiency,” he said.
Outside of quilting, Lee frequently finds himself returning to the world of the military in various capacities.
He has spent the past 10 years as a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard, recently administering a seven-month-long advanced leadership course in 2021.
He has a passion for those who have served the country and one day hopes to create a sewing therapy group for veterans.
Yet, what inspires him most is the rather personal inflection point between his two respective worlds: witnessing a veteran’s emotional response to receiving a Quilt of Valor, and the quilt itself — as wrapped around his fellow soldier — serving as a warm embrace amidst the cold, post-military world.
Always looking for a new quilting challenge, Lee had in his mind that he wanted to replicate the iconic photograph by Joe Rosenthal in 1945 showing U.S. Marines raising the American flag on the island of Iwo Jima.
Consulting with his mother to transfer the photo to an actual pattern, they determined that 1-inch squares would bring the photograph to life in fab-
ric.
Lee was quick to come up with a way to construct the quilt in 100-square increments.
Over the next year, he worked on it at every opportunity, even setting up a sewing machine in his semi-truck to sew during his off hours as a professional truck driver.
Now complete, the 110-by-110-inch quilt contains more than 12,000 1-inch squares. It has become a permanent part of the collection at the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, NE.
He titled the quilt “Shock and Awe,” and it is his most ambitious and recognizable work to date.
Lee is currently working on a pixelated quilt commemorating the flag-raising ceremony following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York. His final design is set to be unveiled sometime this year.
The Guild meeting will also include the business meeting for the month and will feature the ever-popular Fat Quarters Drawing and the monthly Show and Tell.
The Fantastic Quilt Guild is a group of 100 quilters who meet on the third Friday of the month at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church to further the art of quilting through education, sharing, community outreach, and social camaraderie.
They have been meeting since 2002. New members and visitors are always welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.