The public is welcome to join Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association on its March hikes.
The chapter hikes every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month. Visit https://tennessee
trails.org/chapters/plateau-chapter for more information.
Hikers are encouraged to bring water, a snack and bug/tick spray to each hike. Contact the hike coordinator at plateauhikes@
tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243.
Wednesday, March 2 — Raccoon Mountain Trails, Chattanooga. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Hikers will take an 8-mile loop of several trails around the Raccoon Mountain Lake. The trails can be found on Hiking Project or All Trails. Short Hike: 4 mile moderate in/out. Depart from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., Crossville, at 8 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $8.
Saturday, March 5 — CT Possum Gorge Section, Dunlap. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland. Hikers will start from the Heiss Mountain Trailhead off Hwy. 111. Possum Gorge is full of rock bluffs and creeks. Short Hike: 5 moderate to strenuous miles due to rock hopping and stream crossings. Long Hike: 9.5-mile strenuous through hike that includes creeks, waterfalls and beautiful views. Requires car shuttle for the long hikers. Depart from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., Crossville, at 7:30 a.m. Carpool gas cost is $6.
Wednesday, March 9-10 — Big South Fork NRA — Charit Creek Lodge Overnight, Jamestown. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Day hikers are welcome to join in on the Wednesday 5-mile hike. Hikers will park at the Charit Creek parking lot at the end of Fork Ridge Road. Wednesday: 5-mile out and back to Station Camp Overlook. Dinner is at 6 p.m. ET. Thursday: breakfast is at 8 a.m. ET. Check-out, then hike an 8.8 mile loop on the Sheltowee Trace (Station Camp Creek Trail) and Laurel Fork Creek Trails. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the Crossville Cracker Barrel Southeast parking lot. Carpool gas cost $5.
Thursday, March 10 — Chapter Meeting and Snakes in Tennessee Presentation, First United Methodist Church Annex Building, 69 Neecham St., Crossville. Don Hazel will tell all about the snakes here in Tennessee. Monthly Chapter meeting 6 p.m. Meet at Casa Grande for dinner at 4:30 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to let Norm know if they are going for dinner. For information, contact Norm 931-202-2338 or email huxianlj@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 16 — Savage Gulf — North Rim Trail, Palmer. Short Hike: Savage Day Loop. An easy 4.5 mile loop. Long hike: This is a 8-mile moderate in/out along the North Rim of the gulf with lots of overlooks. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply, West Ave., Crossville. Carpool gas cost is $7.
Saturday, March 19 — Dog Cove and Lost Creek, Sparta. Dog Cove is on the way to Lost Creek for an easy 4-5 mile in/out hike to an 1800s farm home following alongside Lost Creek and crossing the creek a couple of times. Water shoes may be needed if the water is high. Optional strenuous side loop trail to an arch. Drive to Lost Creek Cave and Waterfall hike is about a 1.5 mile round-trip, which is located in a sink and faces a 60-foot tall waterfall. Just down the road is a short level trail to Rylander Cascades that crosses a stream several times. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply on West Ave. Carpool cost is $5.
Wednesday, March 23 — Colditz Cove and Gentleman’s Swimming Hole, Rugby. Joint hike with Upper Cumberland Chapter. Colditz Cove features a 1.5 mile loop to the 60-foot high Northrop Falls. A short drive takes hikers to the Gentleman’s Swimming Hole in Rugby for an additional 2-mile hike. They can also walk around historic Rugby. Lunch will be at the RM Brooks General Store. Depart Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m. Carpool gas cost $6. After lunch, hikers can walk across the old highway bridge.
Wednesday, March 30 — Cloudland Canyon, Rising Fawn, GA (Northwest GA). Located on the western edge of Lookout Mountain, this is one of the most scenic parks in Georgia, offering rugged geology and beautiful vistas. The park straddles a deep gorge cut into the mountain by Sitton Gulch Creek with elevations from 800 to 1,980 feet. The driving time from Crossville is a little over two hours. Short Hike: 4-mile in-out hike moderate to strenuous on the Sutton Gulch Trail, Waterfall trail (600-step staircase on the way to two waterfalls) and overlook trail. Long hike: this will be a 6-mile is a moderate to strenuous (due to 1200 steps) through hike on the Overlook, Waterfall and Sutton Gorge Trails. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Central Baptist Church, 1346 S. Main St., Crossville. Carpool gas cost is $8.
Spring Getaway: April 8-10 — Natchez Trace State Park, Wildersville.
Joint adventure with multiple chapters. Hikers will depart Crossville Cracker Barrel at 7:30 a.m. Rest break at Loves Travel Stop Exit 163, with lunch at Rochelle’s BBQ, 15521 TN-13, Hurricane Mills, TN, Exit 143 off I-40.
Participants will stay in the Pin Oak Cabins. The Lodge and restaurant are nearby. The cabins are on the lake; bring gear to try fishing, kayaking or mountain biking. Participants will cook out at the cabins Friday and Saturday nights; bring protein to grill and a side dish to share. Friday hike: Cub Lake trail 4.8 miles. Saturday hike: Red Leaves Trail 7.8 miles. Sunday hike: Oak Ridge and Pin Oak Trails 3 miles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.