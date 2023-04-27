The award-winning Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra will perform its final concert for the 2022-’23 season May 12 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.
The theme of the concert is “Wild about Animals” and will feature songs such as “ Rockin’ Robin,” “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” “Born Free” and many others. The featured classical piece will be Mozart Symphony #4 in D major (first two movements).
COCCO is comprised of students Cumberland County string students in grades 5-12. COCCO is a 5013(c)3 organization. It is supported by donations and sponsorships.
The sponsors for the May 12 performance are Dr. and Mrs. Jeanette Carpenter, Venture Real Estate Services, Dr. and Mrs. Jon and Cathy Simpson, Dr. Kimberly & Mr. John Peaslee, Southeast Construction,
Raymond James, Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Julie Shanks, Mr. and Mrs. Cosby and Rebecca Stone, Newton Chiropractic, Mrs. Sue Gernt, Mr. and Mrs. Pepe and Anne Perron, Highland Federal Bank, Harrison, Miles and Lincoln Gibson, First National Bank, Plateau Group, Mr. Joe Looney, Peter Rashe, Musicians Pick and Thomas Szaflarski.
Anyone who wishes to be a sponsor or a donor may contact director Becky Bull at 931-787-7362.
For ticket information, contact the Palace Theater at 931-484-6133.
