The award-winning Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra will present its first concert of the 2022-’23 season at the Palace Theatre Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
The theme of the concert is “Disney’s 20th Century Animation.”
Songs performed will come from Disney’s animated films from 1964- 1996. There will be songs from “Jungle Book,” “Mary Poppins,” “Anastasia” and many others.
The performance will also include a piece from the classical repertoire: Haydn’s Symphony No. 3 in G major (first movement). General Admission is $12.
COCCO is a 501(c)3 organization comprised of string students from Cumberland County. The students are in grades 5-12. The mission of COCCO is to provide quality string instruction to the students of Cumberland County.
COCCO’s sponsors for the upcoming performances are Dr. Douglas and Jeanette Carpenter, Dr. Jon and Cathy Simpson, Dr. Kimberly and John Peaslee, Raymond James, Scot and Julie Shanks, Cosby and Rebecca Stone, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, The Plateau Group, First National Bank of Tennessee, Pepe and Ann Perron, Newton Chiropractic, Musicians Pick, Southeast Construction, Leslie Price and J.H. Graham III.
Contact director Becky Bull at 931-787-7368 for information about becoming a sponsor or to learn more about the orchestra program.
“Come and support some amazing and talented young people,” Bull said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.