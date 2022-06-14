The Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra concluded their performance season with their upbeat spring concert at the Palace Theatre on May 13, featuring arrangements of Beatles classics like “Yellow Submarine,” “Hey Jude” and “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.”
Starting the evening out with the Benedetto Marcello’s “Sonata in E Minor Adagio,” James Queen opened the concert on the cello, accompanied by Sharon Quick on the piano. Together, they commenced the evening of music with this moving piece and longingly took the audience through its moody musical discourse. Then the entire orchestra surged into Mozart’s 73rd composition “Symphony No. 9 in C Major” for an exceptional, audibly cinematic presentation of the nearly 13-minute, optimistic allegro selection, performed with gusto. Next, senior violinist Phillip Garrett, accompanied by Quick on the piano, performed Charles Dancla’s “Theme and Variation (Theme by Mercadente). It was a sweetly complex and charmingly dynamic piece and the notes from Garrett’s violin jauntily danced around the Quick’s keys. A job well done and a beautiful showing of how he’s grown as a violinist, Garret humbly smiled as he finished the piece.
Just before intermission, orchestra violin section leader Thessa Ciupei played a surprise solo, performing Bach’s “Concerto No. 5 in A Minor (K. 219, first movement).” She hushed the audience with each strike of her bow in her stellar, commanding performance.
When the orchestra returned from intermission, they were ready to rock ’n’ roll, playing arrangements of Lennon and McCartney’s renown Beatles hit songs. They began with “All You Need Is Love,” arranged by Dave Prudon, and the audience began to hum and sing along under their breaths. The orchestra players were relaxed, confident and enthusiastic with these selections, sounding off with the perfect spring-into-summer concert event.
Fitting for the mid-century modern décor of the theatre, the orchestra performed an absolutely endearing arrangement by COCCO director and founder Becky Bull of “Yellow Submarine,” featuring fantastic freshman players Brendon Price on the viola and Queen on the cello.
The entire orchestra performed “Eleanor Rigby” and it was perfection from intro to outro, taking the audience back to their memories of the British Invasion of rock ‘n’ roll.
Dipping back into classical selections, Zac Carpenter and Alex Griffis performed a “Bach Double” concerto duet in D minor on the violin. Bull introduced the piece, saying Bach was a master at counterpoint and putting two melodies on top of each other. Carpenter and Griffis were impeccable as they played the separate, but synchronized, melodies. Their performance was strong; the complimenting melodies strung together like notes on a double helix. It was like two individual, but similar in disposition, personalities, both armed with a violin, playing their own tune. They were aware of each other, juxtaposed to their harmonic position until they came together to strike the final chord, where they met in agreement at the same note.
The orchestra played “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” for the closing number. Their flowery and triumphant portrayal of the selection had heads bobbing and mouthing the words as they concluded the evening on a high note, with a final relieving crescendo.
The COCCO spring concert was an impressive display of the community’s talented children and an incredible force of the arts in action.
COCCO’s winter concert is set for Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.