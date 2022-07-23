On April 2, string students and the students of the Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra participated at the Solo and Ensemble Performance Assessment held at Cookeville High School.
All the participating Cumberland County students brought home Superior Ratings.
The participating students were the only group that received all Superior Ratings, 47 Superior Medals.
The other participating groups included: Algood Middle School, Avery Trace Middle School, Allons Elementary School, Cookeville High School, Jackson County Middle School, Jackson County High School, Hillham Elementary School, Livingston Middle School, Rickmann Elementary School, Prescott South Middle School, White County Middle School and White County High School.
COCCO is a 501(c)(3) organization comprised of Cumberland County string students in grades 6-12. It is supported through voluntary donations, sponsorships and public support.
COCCO was formed in 1997 with 18 students under the direction of Becky Bull.
For 25 years, Bull has led COCCO to competitions, conducted annual spring concerts and accepted advantageous invitations to perform, such as at The Biltmore Estate and for former Gov. Don Sundquist.
There has been extensive research on the benefits of music in education and the direct correlation between music and improved or high-achieving academia. Bull said that music was proven to help the brain, the whole brain, because it takes both sides to play music.
“Playing a stringed instrument actually… uses both sides of your brain simultaneously. They have to deal with a bow, that deals with weight, proportion, speed and direction. That’s using the same part of your brain that you need to ride a bike. That’s just the bow. Then you have your left hand that regulates pitch. You have to read. You have to count. You have to keep the same tempo. So it uses your whole brain,” Bull said. “That working across the two hemispheres of your whole brain really helps to tap into your math and science and other things. The research is there.”
Bull wishes to thank the students and their families for all their hard work.
