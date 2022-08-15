On April 30, COCCO (the Children Of Crossville Chamber Orchestra) was given the privilege of performing for the Sports Council Character Banquet.
Director Becky Bull was contacted by one of their long-term sponsors, Pepe Perron at Camp Nakanawa, and COCCO performed their current prepared repertoire of Mozart Symphony #9 as well as some of The Beatles’ tunes.
Concluding the performance, Mr. Perron commented, “They did a terrific job and it was a wonderful performance. Their music completed the evening giving it an air of sophistication and calm. Truly amazing and beautiful!”
COCCO is a non-profit group providing instruction to aspiring young students in Cumberland County. If anyone would like more information please contact the director, Becky Bull, at 931-787-7362.
