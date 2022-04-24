The award winning Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra will perform it’s final concert of the 2021-2022 season on Friday, May 13, at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre.
COCCO is a 501 C3 organization comprised of Cumberland County string students in grades 6-12.
COCCO and is solely supported through voluntary donations, sponsorships and public support.
COCCO students recently competed in the Solo and Ensemble at Cookeville High School and brought home all Superior ratings.
The May 13 concert will include selections of Mozart Symphony #9 and songs from the Beatles. Some of the selections will include Eleanor Ridby, “Hey Jude,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and many others.
COCCO would like to thank its sponsors: Mrs. Leslie Price, Mr. and Mrs. Prepe Perron, First National Bank of Tennessee, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, Mr. and Mrs. Cosby and Rebecca Stone, Dr. Robert Newton, Dr. and Mrs. Jon and Cathy Simpson, Dr. and Mrs. Douglas and Jeannette Carpenter, Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Julie Shanks, J.H. Graham. Dr. Kim Peaslee, Mr. Joe Looney, The Plateau Group, Dr. Peter Rashe and Mrs. Sue Gernt.
For ticket information contact the Palace Theater at 931-484-6133.
