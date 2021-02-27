The Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra performed its first concert of the 2020-’21 concert season Dec. 11.
The orchestra — or COCCO — is comprised of 15 students from Cumberland County in grades 6-12. The participating students play anything form classical to classic rock.
“We are blessed to have so much talent in the county and such amazing kids,” Director Becky Bull said.
Because of COVID-19 and wanting to be completely compliant with CDC guidelines, all participating students and audience members wore masks and practiced social distancing.
The concert was closed to the general public due to the pandemic, with only immediate family members of performers and the sponsors admitted.
The pandemic also prevents students from using their normal venue at Stone Memorial High School. Bull separated them into smaller groups — wearing masks and social distancing — and rehearsed them in studio.
The performers comprised three quartets and a trio. Although the students and their director miss playing in a large ensemble, they are making it work.
“For me it’s always been about the students,” Bull said. “I don’t want to deprive them of an opportunity to perform. If we have to, the students will perform to a room filled with empty chairs, but they will perform.”
Alex Griffis, principal violinist of the Heart Strings Quartet, added, “I enjoy the opportunity to find our individual potential strengths. We get to choose pieces for our individual needs.”
Bull and the COCCO members are also appreciative of their sponsors: Dr. Douglas and Jeanette Carpenter, J.H. Graham III, Dr. Kim and John Peaslee, Cosby and Rebecca Stone, Dr. Jon and Cathy Simpson, Scot and Julie Shanks, Sue Gernt, Anne and Pepe Perron, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank of Tennessee, Newton Chiropractic, Susan Hunter, Bilbrey Funeral Home, The Plateau Group, W.E. Mayberry and Son, and Joe Looney.
COCCO’s next concert is scheduled for May 7 at the Palace Theatre.
The orchestra will continue to operate under CDC guidelines.
Directors have been doing much of their individualized instruction with students via FaceTime and Zoom.
Call the Palace Theatre at 931-484-6133 for more information regarding the performance guidelines.
Call Bull at 931-787-7362 for information regarding string instruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.