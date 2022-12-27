Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra performed at the Palace Theater on Dec. 9, bringing their beautiful music to brightened the dark December Friday night with a theme of Disney animated film scores.
“It’s been a rough year, to say the least,” COCCO Conductor Becky Bull said. “We’ve survived it.”
Not only that, but COCCO has experienced growth in numbers as nearly half the children have only joined COCCO within the last year. But, their talent showed discipline, dedication and passion for the fine art of music.
Bull thanked the parents who brought their children to practice all year and all the community members who accompany the children as musicians and those who assist with the programs.
“Applaud the parents. That’s where the magic of this happens,” Bull said. “The concert tonight is a product of all the people who help me.”
The orchestra performed two classical pieces before taking a brief intermission and then performed popular 20th century Disney orchestral selections.
Bull queued up the orchestra to perform their first selection, Haydn’s concerto Symphony 3 in G major. The mount of talent propped up on the stage of the Palace began to play, and the cheerfully posh tune brought the eager audience into the realm of royal court in the 17th century.
Cellist James Queen, a sophomore at Cumberland County High School, then performed Vivaldi’s Sonata in E minor, accompanied by community member player, pianist Sharon Quick. As the minor suggests, the piece was poignant, reminiscent and dramatic. Dappled with refreshingly unexpected chord resolutions, the sonata offered a bit of relief, and the hope of resolve and dash them in the same measure as the minor chords resumed. It reminded listeners of a distant memory that is just out of reach. Queen was stellar in his performance, giving the cello the optimal vibrato to emphasize both the weariness and beauty in the recognizably regretful notes of the composition.
After the brief intermission, the children and community members returned to the stage and turned their attention to the cinematically famous Disney animation themes, beginning with “Once Upon a December,” a very fitting selection for the winter concert from the 1997 animated film “Anastasia.” The orchestra performed it so tenderly, it was like a music box had been set in motion on the stage.
They followed with “Feed the Birds” from “Mary Poppins,” and brought everyone into “The Jungle Book” with “Colonel Hathi’s March.” The orchestra’s presentation of the march was incredible, doing the complex piece justice.
They continued by performing the “Beauty and the Beast” film theme which had the audience swooning a bit with their excellent and beautiful rendition, followed by the thoughtful and well executed “Colors of the Wind” from “Pocahontas,” and everyone’s favorite calypso tune, “Under the Sea,” from “The Little Mermaid.”
At the completion of each piece, the audience could literally see the pride and satisfaction on the children’s faces in the orchestra, with their muted nods and humbled, tucked-in smiles. They had performed beautifully and were a credit to Bull and her passion for COCCO. The winter concert was Bull’s vision made manifest, after providing thousands of volunteer hours to the community’s children under her professional and encouraging direction, as well as the opportunity to perform. Their hard work was paying off, and the result was this incredibly delightful evening indulging in their musical talents at the Palace Theatre.
COCCO gave respite and harmonies to the community with its familiar selections, bringing warm, sweet memories that lifted the wintry gloom, a welcome winter gift.
COCCO’s spring concert is set for May 12, at the Palace Theatre, 72 S. Main St. in Crossville, at 7 p.m.
Support COCCO and the opportunity it provides the community’s children to pursue music fine arts. For more information, contact Bull at beckybull62@gmail.com. Keep up with COCCO events and more by liking Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra on Facebook, and visiting coccoonline.com.
