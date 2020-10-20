The 22nd annual Coats for the Cold drive will accept donations of new and gently used coats, jackets and sweaters through Nov. 16.
Drop-off locations include EXIT Rocky Top Realty, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank of Tennessee, First Bank, First Farmers & Commercial Bank, Farm Bureau, Cumberland County Fire Department near the fairgrounds, Dr. Donald Hooie’s office, Regions Bank, Smart Bank, Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville and Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency.
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select free items from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21 in TCAT at Crossville, formerly the Tennessee Technology Center's Building 1, on Miller Ave.
Social distancing and face masks or face shields are required.
This project is jointly sponsored by Crossville Lions Club, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center and Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville. Donations are greatly appreciated.
Call Lewis Taylor at 931-484-6178, Lisa Phillips at 931-484-6135 or Jena DeMars at 931-484-7502 for more information.
