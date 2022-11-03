The 24th annual Coats for the Cold drive will accept donations of new and gen-tly used coats, jackets
and sweaters through Dec. 2.
Drop-off locations include EXIT Rocky Top Realty, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, First National Bank of Tennessee, First Bank, First Farmers & Commercial Bank, Farm Bureau, Cumberland County Fire Department at the fairgrounds, Donald Hooie DDS, Regions Bank, Smart Bank, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville, Weichert Realtors-The Webb Agency, Upper Cumberland Federal Credit Union and One Bank of Tennessee.
Anyone who needs warm clothing may select items free of charge at TCAT Crossville Bldg. 1 from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
This project is jointly sponsored by Crossville Lions Club, Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center and TCAT at Crossville.
Donations are greatly appreciat-
ed.
For further information, call Charles Loveday at Crossville Lions Club, 931-456-7642; Lisa Phillips at Family Resource Center, 931-484-6135; or Jena DeMars at TCAT Crossville, 931-484-7502.
