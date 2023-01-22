The 23rd annual Coats for the Cold event on Dec. 9-10 resulted in the distribution of 1,067 coats — 286 by Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville and 781 by the Crossville Lions. The remaining coats were donated to Cumberland Fellowship’s Storehouse Ministry for continued distribution. Special thanks to the CCHS Leo Club, Cumberland County schools and TCAT for their help with this worthwhile cause. Among those heading up the event are Lion Charles Loveday; Daniel McInerey, CCHS Leo sponsor; Asa Cullity, CCHS Leo volunteer; and Lions Ella Loveday and Bill Beatty. Not pictured are Lions Ritchie and Jodi Fields.