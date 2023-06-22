The Crab Orchard Care Center celebrated a special milestone in May — 10 years of serving families and individuals from its location at 87 Commerce St. in Crab Orchard.
Director Mary Nelson says those 10 years have been filled with challenges, growth and blessings. But she knows who to thank for the success of the Crab Orchard Care Center, giving all the glory to God.
The Care Center opened in May 2013, serving about 32 families. Today, the Center provides food for 120 to 150 families each week. Distribution was increased from once a week to two days a week, to make it easier to serve the growing number of families: Wednesday and Saturday from 1-2 p.m.
Families can only receive one package of food each week, and the Care Center requires everyone to complete a simple, non-invasive form, show a valid ID and be in line before 2 p.m. for their first visit.
Volunteers work to prepare the food packaged ahead of the twice-weekly distributions. Food comes from Second Harvest of East Tennessee, which offers low-cost food purchase options for the feeding program and works with area grocers to prevent food that could help feed someone from going to waste.
During the pandemic, Crab Orchard Care Center, like other organizations, had to change its procedures to help keep people safe while still serving the community. The drive-thru distribution began at that time.
Crab Orchard Care Center also packs more than 200 backpacks each week that are distributed to children at Pine View and Crab Orchard elementary schools. These backpacks include food for nutritionally balanced meals over weekends. This program continues during the summer for students needing nutritional assistance.
Crab Orchard Care Center also works with St. Mary’s Mobile Medical Clinic from Knoxville, which visits the Center on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The clinic brings doctors and nurses and staff to provide needed medical care for individuals in the community.
Volunteers are a key to making the program successful . Nelson said they give of their time, talents and a lot of energy on a regular basis. She adds there is always room for more.
Individuals interested in volunteering or supporting the Crab Orchard Care Center can contact Nelson at 931-707-5616 for more information.
