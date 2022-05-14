Cumberland Mountain State Park will offer a boating safety class for kids ages 8-12 on May 21.
The program is designed for kids who want to learn more about kayaking.
Rangers will discuss choosing a proper lifejacket, what to wear on the water, recommended safety equipment and three paddling strokes.
While on the water, kids will practice paddling and navigating their kayak around the lake.
The $25 registration fee includes a basic essential-day kayaking kit.
Registration is required and space is limited.
Register online at tnstateprks.com — Cumberland Mountain State Park, Events.
The program will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at the boat dock.
Please dress appropriately for the weather. Sunscreen is recommended. Bottled water will be provided.
For more information, email kacey.king@tn.gov.
