Cumberland Medical Center Director of Surgery Pam Kendrick is a lifelong resident of Cumberland County. Not only has she worked at CMC for 40 years, but she was also born at CMC.
Over the years, she has worked with a variety of physicians and learned a great deal about their personal hobbies and interests.
“Dr. [Robert] Yatto was one of a kind. He enjoyed painting a great deal and used bright cheerful colors. He gave me a painting he did of our Palace Theatre, and it has been in my home for several years,” Kendrick shared. “I want it to bring joy to others and feel having it on display at the Palace is the perfect opportunity.”
His painting of the Palace Theatre is coined “Summertime” and features vivid colors that embody the essence of a nostalgic night in downtown Crossville.
The legendary Historic Palace Theatre is located at 72 South Main Street in Crossville, just a few blocks from CMC. It was originally built in 1938 and remains to be a prominent hub for tourism and entertainment.
“We are so grateful and appreciative for this wonderful gift,” says Palace Supervisor Malena Fisher. “The Palace—as well as our wonderfully talented residents—are vital and vibrant pieces that make the fabric of our community’s history, and this art is a wonderful depiction of both. Our community has such a great deal of talent, and we are proud to display this in his memory.”
Dr. Robert Yatto passed away in 2014. He was a board-certified gastroenterologist and was an active member of the Cumberland Medical Center medical staff from 1999 to 2014. He received his medical degree at the University of Bologna, Italy, in 1975 and followed his medical training by attending SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn and Long Island College Hospital for internship, residency and fellowship. He was a member of the American Board of Internal Medicine for Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. He was featured in numerous publications, including the “American Journal of Gastroenterology,” “New York State Journal of Medicine” and “The Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology.”
He is locally remembered by his colleagues, nurses and patients for being a kind and compassionate physician. He was an avid American Impressionism artist under the pen name of Henri Jatho.
Personally, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, bird watching, cooking, restoring old model cars and football. He and his late wife, Dee, enjoyed traveling, taking walks and watching hummingbirds.
Henri Jatho, of Fairfield Glade, began his art career in the manner of the impressionists by copying the works of the masters. His informal training began with studies in Italy. Formal art instruction followed at the Rockland Center for the Arts in New York.
His awards include Honorable Mention in the Concorso di Pittura in San Lazzaro, Italy; First Place at the Northeastern Arts Festive at the Caldwell College in Caldwell, NJ in 1991; The Spindler Award at the Washingtonville Centennial Art Competition in 1994; The UST, Inc. Award for Painting at the 79th Annual Greenwich Art Society Exhibit in 1996; The Best Image of County Award at the Orange County Festival in Orange County, NY; and the Winner of the Vidalia Onion Festival design competition in 1999.
Juried exhibits include the 25th annual Ringwood Manor Arts Association Show, the Mountain Art Shows 1991, 1992, 1994, 1995 and 1996 in Bernardsville, NJ; The Small Works of Great Importance at the Hopper House Gallery in Nyack, NY in 1994; The Greenwich Art Society Annual Juried Exhibit in 1996; and the 4th annual Telfair Art Fair, Savannah, GA in 1998.
Exhibitions include a solo show at the Valley Cottage Library Gallery, Valley Cottage, New York in 1992; The First City Club, in Savannah, Georgia; The Altama Museum of Art in 1999; and invitationals of the Sea and Shore at the Hopper House Gallery in Nyack, New York 1994; Art in the Garden Exhibit of the Rockland Center for the Arts in 1995; and the Old Greenwich Art Society Show in 1996.
His paintings are included in the permanent collections of The Altama Museum of Art in Vidalia, GA; The Vidalia Onion Museum in Georgia; the corporate collection of PCG, Inc. in Montvale, NJ; and in private collections in over 25 states.
