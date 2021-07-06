Cumberland Medical Center’s 2021 Hike for Health series concluded June 28 with nearly 30 people present for the Cumberland Mountain State Park ADA trail hike and luncheon.
“This has been our most successful year for Hike for Health,” said Naiad Kuhlman, who collaborated with the hospital in 2019 to create the 13-week one-mile hiking series. “We regularly have around 25 each week and have witnessed a variety of friendships bloom as a result.”
Kuhlman is a cancer survivor and is passionate about encouraging others to move more to improve their overall quality of health. She wanted to empower those who may need some extra encouragement to start hiking with weekly one-mile guided group hikes.
“Usually, once people get out and meet others along the way, they stay motivated to continue hiking and/or walking,” Kuhlman adds.
This year’s Hike for Health trail schedule was made possible by John and Deborah Martin of Fairfield Glade. They are avid hikers and volunteer with Friends of the Trails and the Plateau Chapter of the Tennessee Trails Association.
At the celebration lunch, Susan Shafer, who participated in the series for the first time, said she has been so inspired by Hike for Health that she and some others will be working to implement a similar group for September and October.
“This has been a great opportunity for me. Not only am I moving more, but I’m also learning new local trails and making new friends,” shares Shafer. “It inspired me to talk with my Central Baptist Church Recreation Ministry, so we are excited to have a similar opportunity in the works to share more about soon.”
The American Heart Association recommends fitting in at least 150 minutes of heart-pumping physical activity each week. Being physically active is important to prevent heart disease and stroke, which are the nation’s top causes of death. Exercise is also helpful to prevent comorbidities like diabetes.
Please call Cumberland Medical Center at (931) 459-7019 to be added to a distribution list for the September and October hiking endeavor.
