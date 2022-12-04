Thanksgiving hospitality shined at Cumberland Medical Center this year.
The hospital employees donated 60 food baskets for families in need of food assistance through the Bread of Life Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization operated solely by donations.
In addition to the food drive, CMC’s Volunteer Auxiliary donated $500 to help Bread of Life with additional expenses — like turkeys — to go along with the food baskets.
“We are honored to be able to help. One of our goals as the CMC Volunteer Auxiliary is to reach out into the community and assist others in need during the holidays,” said Val Capper, CMC Volunteer Auxiliary president.
CMC proudly provides and serves lunch to the Bread of Life Rescue Mission on Wednesdays.
For more information or to make a donation, call 931-707-0503 to reach the Bread of Life Rescue Mission at 281 Fourth St.
