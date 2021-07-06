The following programs are presently being offered in person as the library continues to expand its offerings: guitar lessons, book club, stamp club, Ewe Can Knit, tai chi (as of Aug. 2) and Arts Round-Up.
More to come.
Great New Books
Survive The Night by Riley Sager. Thriller Award finalist Sager elevates a standard suspense trope — a young woman trapped in a car with a stranger she fears is a serial killer — in this stellar nail-biter set in 1991. Charlie Jordan blames herself for the death of Maddy, her best friend and roommate at New Jersey’s Olyphant University. A day after Charlie let Maddy walk back from a bar to their dorm on her own after an argument, Maddy’s corpse was found. She was stabbed multiple times and one of her teeth was removed, the hallmark of a two-time murderer dubbed the Campus Killer. Wracked with guilt and self-loathing, Charlie resolves to leave in the middle of the semester, and finds a ride home to Ohio with Josh Baxter, a janitor employed by Olyphant driving to the state to tend to his ill father. Charlie soon suspects Josh has been lying to her about who he is. Her tendency to create movies in her mind makes her perceptions unreliable, even to herself. Sager excels at playing with reader expectations and in concocting plausible, gut-wrenching twists.
New Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm by Robin DiAngelo. DiAngelo follows White Fragility with a fierce critique of the “culture of niceness” that prevents the hard work of dismantling racism. She identifies many problematic behaviors associated with White progressives, such as showcasing one’s “credentials” (“I don’t see color”; “my best friend or partner is Black”) to establish one’s “goodness,” co-opting nonWhite culture under the guise of spirituality, and expressing disingenuous guilt over the privileges afforded by whiteness. DiAngelo, who is White, has particularly harsh criticism for diversity initiatives that address “every other possible form of oppression” in order to make white people feel included; she also asserts that many “woke” White people mistakenly believe that unintentional acts can’t qualify as racist, and that they are not truly open to the perspectives of people of color, and fail to recognize that a belief in “individualism” (“if we all just saw ourselves as individuals, racism would go away”) upholds White supremacy.
Murder At Sunrise Lake by Christine Feehan. It starts in her dreams. Hideous flashes from a nightmare only she can stop. Images of a murderer stalking the ones she cares about most. Stella Harrison thought she had gotten away from the traumas of her past. Running the Sunrise Lake Resort high in the Sierra Nevada mountains has brought her peace, even though she doesn’t truly share her quiet life with anyone. Not even Sam, the hired handyman who notices everything and always seems to know exactly what she needs. Stella doesn’t know anything about Sam’s past, but somehow over the last two years his slow, steady presence has slipped past her defenses. Still, she knows she can’t tell him about her recent premonitions. So far there’s been no murder. No body. No way to prove what is about to happen without destroying the life she has built for herself. But a killer is out there. And Stella knows that this time she’ll do whatever it takes to stop him.
Library Laugh I
What do you call wasps that collect honey? A wannabee.
Libraries =
Information
The lazy, hazy days of summer are here, and with them come those annoying bugs. Here are nontoxic ways to keep the most common ones at bay:
Mosquitoes — Use basil. This natural mosquito repellent also is toxic to mosquito larvae. Place fresh basil in a dish or on the ground — or plant basil in your garden-near where standing water accumulates.
Flies — In a tall glass, mix about 2-3 ounces of apple cider vinegar with a few drops of dish detergent. Cover the glass with plastic wrap, and poke holes in it. Attracted to the vinegar, flies will fly into the glass through the holes, where the soap will trap them and cause them to sink. To be continued…
Stingy Schobel Says
If a major appliance like a washing machine, refrigerator or portable air conditioner simply won’t turn on, you might think its time to replace it.
But sometimes the appliance is fine and the electrical outlet is the issue.
First, check the circuit breaker and see if that’s the source of the problem. If it’s a tripped breaker, it’ll easily turn back on.
If that’s not it, the outlet could be to blame. An electrician can replace the outlet for a very reasonable fee, and your appliance will work without the need to purchase a costly replacement.
Who knew that a fresh-breath product can also keep pesky mosquitoes away? Instead of an insect repellent that could contain the toxic chemical DEET, try mouthwash instead.
Pour a little mouthwash into a spray bottle and mist away when you’re outdoors and starting to get bites from mosquitoes.
Spraying mouthwash on your skin, around the outdoor table and anywhere else you suspect they may bite will keep them away for two reasons: The alcohol content dries out the mosquitoes, and the eucalyptus oil in mouthwash is a natural deterrent.
Library Laugh II
What’s a pig’s favorite music? The hamstring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.