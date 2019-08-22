Lewis Taylor, charter member of the Crossville Lions Club, received the Lion of the Year Award at the annual officer installation program July 9.
In addition to being the club secretary who always gets his reports in on time and makes sure they have their club minutes when they need them, Taylor takes on many responsibilities.
Taylor is chairman of their Shoot for Sight program, which asks donors to donate money for each three-point shot the high schools’ basketball teams make. He has co-coordinated the Coats for the Cold program with Tennessee College of Applied Technology and coordinated the pizza parties that followed for the elementary schools.
He has also chaired the club’s barbecue lunch sale program, which entails assigning club members the businesses to call on, ordering the supplies necessary for the lunches and assigning the delivery routes for the lunches. In addition to filling in when the president is absent, Taylor is always involved in all Lions activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.