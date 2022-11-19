Claudia Kirkpatrick is the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Featured Artist for December.
She will be honored at the Fun and Wine Friday Reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade.
Awards will be presented during the December reception for the People’s Choice Exhibit winners based on the public’s votes.
The membership special exhibit for December is “Emulating the Masters.”
Kirkpatrick’s exhibit will feature many new paintings in oils, pastels, acrylics and alcohol inks, and her subject matter will include seascapes, landscapes, abstracts, flowers, industrial paintings and collages.
Her work constantly evolves; she loves to experiment with new media and subjects.
“It has been a wonderful year exploring new mediums and teaching them,” Kirkpatrick said. “There is nothing like color to brighten your day. New mediums lead to new challenges and I hope everyone enjoys my featured exhibit. Art is the other love of my life!”
Kirkpatrick began painting with watercolor in 1981. While attending a life drawing course, she was enchanted by a beautiful watercolor painting and she had found her medium.
Shortly thereafter, she attended art classes at Madona University in Livonia, MI.
To further her education, Kirkpatrick attended numerous workshops from famous artists such as Judi Betts, Tom Lynch, Joe Fettigus, Royland Roycroft and many others who have contributed to her education and joy.
She also completed the Northlight Art School two-year course.
Kirkpatrick has competed in fine art shows and been rewarded with a purchase award, monetary prizes, merchant, people’s choice and numerous ribbons of all types.
In one community, a newspaper sponsored a one-woman show in honor of her painting used to represent their garden tour.
Kirkpatrick continues to learn and create in this fascinating medium as well as in oils, pastels and mixed media.
Her artwork will be on display along with the monthly members’ gallery artwork exhibit from Dec. 2-Feb. 1. There will be no gallery change out or reception in January.
The public is welcome to attend, enjoy a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage, meet Kirkpatrick and other artists, and view a wonderful variety of artwork.
Light refreshments will also be served. The reception is free and open to the public.
The Arts Center is open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Dec. 23.
Beginning Dec. 24, winter hours of 10 a.m.-2 p.m. commence.
The public is encouraged to browse through eye-catching displays of paintings (watercolor, oil, pastels, colored pencil, acrylic, mixed media), photography, pottery, jewelry, woodwork, and more.
All artwork in the gallery and in the Endless Possibilities Shop is available for purchase.
