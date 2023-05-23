The Enchanted Woods Ensemble, featuring clarinets, will be presenting “Time Through Music” on Wednesday, May 24 at noon in the Cumberland Room at the Library. Your listening pleasure will be enhanced by this talented group. See you there.
Great New Books
The Senator’s Wife by Liv Constantine
This well-crafted thriller takes us into the world of the rich, powerful and superbly attired world of politics. Sloane Montgomery is married to Senator Whit Montgomery. Her first husband was also a senator who was killed by Whit’s deranged first wife. Sloane trusts Whit implicitly, despite the remoteness of her daughter and the resentment of her former mother-in-law. She heads a well-funded organization that channels millions into projects for victims of domestic abuse. Recovering from some much-needed surgery, Sloane begins to find her faith in her husband faltering and chafes under the care of the woman hired to provide her post-surgical support. One of them, she believes, is out to destroy her sanity. Or perhaps they both are. Sloane’s confusion and panic grow as the suspense heightens, until the shattering denouement.
The Lock-Up by John Banville
Booker Prize winner and “Irish master” John Banville’s most ambitious crime novel yet brings two detectives together to solve a globe-spanning mystery. In 1950s Dublin, Rosa Jacobs, a young history scholar, is found dead in her car. One of Rosa’s friends, it turns out, is from a powerful German family that arrived in Ireland under mysterious circumstances shortly after World War II. But as Quirke and Strafford close in, their personal lives may put the case—and everyone involved—in peril, including Quirke’s own daughter. Spanning the mountaintops of Italy, the front lines of World War II Bavaria, the gritty streets of Dublin and other unexpected locales, The Lock-Up is an ambitious and arresting mystery by one of the world’s most celebrated authors.
Bad Summer People by Emma Rosenblum
In Rosenblum’s scintillating debut, liars, cheaters and scoundrels converge on Fire Island for the summer, where a series of shake-ups to the seasonal routine culminates in the discovery of a dead body. A prologue features eight-year-old Danny Leavitt’s discovery of the body, which Rosenblum doesn’t identify or describe until the end. The reader is then treated to colorful portraits of the cliquish seasonal community members without knowing which one will die. Rosenblum starts with broad strokes before really digging in to the various players, noting how the “men measured themselves by their net worth and women by their tennis games.” Rachel Woolf, 42, is the reigning gossip queen; Danny’s mother is a “B-lister”; and lawyer Sam Weinstein and private equity investor Jason Parker, both married, continue a bitter rivalry over Sam’s wife, Jen, whom Jason dated first. Every island event—from Fourth of July to the Bay Picnic—is overseen by a 73-year-old curmudgeonly widow, Susan Steinhagen. Rosenblum does a terrific job of establishing the setting and atmosphere, and adds complexity to the plot by revisiting events from various points of view. This is wickedly entertaining.
Library Laugh I
Why did an old man fall into a well? Because he couldn’t see that well.
Stingy Schobel Says
You only need to raid your kitchen pantry to create an easy all-natural insect repellant for potted plants and freshly planted seedlings in the garden. Sprinkle cayenne pepper and garlic powder around the plants and on top of the soil. This combination is a perfectly harmless all-natural additive that won’t hurt plants, but insects hate it. You can also boil water with garlic to make a garlic spray; when cool, spray leaves, stems and anywhere you think insects may be attacking your plants.
Thinking about giving the outside of your house a fresh paint job? The color of the paint you choose can have a big impact on how energy-efficient your home can be. Homes in warmer climates that choose lighter colors can increase their light reflective value. For example, pure black measures 0% LRV and pure white has a 100% LRV. By choosing a lighter tint, you reflect light away and your home uses less energy to stay cool.
Library Laugh II
What did the stamp say to the letter? Stick with me and you’ll go places.
Libraries=Information
When the sun’s rays are at their peak, be sure to water your plants at the ground and not by spraying water all over their leaves. For one thing, it’s less efficient to water with a sprayer or sprinkler; less water gets to the actual roots where the plants need the most hydration. But there’s one more reason: Water droplets on the leaves of certain plants work like magnifying glasses, causing the leaves to fry in the sun’s hot rays. Rather than spraying the leaves, take a hose and soak your plants at the base.
