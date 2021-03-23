N2005P68003H.jpg

The Parent-Child Connection aims to support parents by providing support for any specific issues or challenges they may face in the course of raising their children. 

Offered by The Stephens Center, the purpose of the parents support group is to educate and offer parents the opportunity to get and give support to others who may be facing similar situations or circumstances. 

The new series is underway from 4-5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at 129 Birchwood Lane, Crossville. 

The curriculum used is “Nurturing Parenting Skills for Families,” an evidence-based curriculum approved by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. 

The spring schedule began March 18 with orientation and assessing parenting skills. 

Upcoming classes are:

April 1 — Ages and Stages: Appropriate Expectations

April 15 — Understanding Family Morals and Values

April 22 — Developing Family Rules

April 29 — Good Hygiene, Healthy Bedtime Habits and Nutrition

May 6 — Understanding Discipline and Why Parents Spank

May 13 — Communicating Thoughts and Feelings

May 20 — Make-Up Session

Parents attending eight or more sessions will be awarded a certificate. 

All classes are free. 

Call the Stephens Center at 931-823-6432 for more information.

