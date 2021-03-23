The Parent-Child Connection aims to support parents by providing support for any specific issues or challenges they may face in the course of raising their children.
Offered by The Stephens Center, the purpose of the parents support group is to educate and offer parents the opportunity to get and give support to others who may be facing similar situations or circumstances.
The new series is underway from 4-5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at 129 Birchwood Lane, Crossville.
The curriculum used is “Nurturing Parenting Skills for Families,” an evidence-based curriculum approved by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.
The spring schedule began March 18 with orientation and assessing parenting skills.
Upcoming classes are:
April 1 — Ages and Stages: Appropriate Expectations
April 15 — Understanding Family Morals and Values
April 22 — Developing Family Rules
April 29 — Good Hygiene, Healthy Bedtime Habits and Nutrition
May 6 — Understanding Discipline and Why Parents Spank
May 13 — Communicating Thoughts and Feelings
May 20 — Make-Up Session
Parents attending eight or more sessions will be awarded a certificate.
All classes are free.
Call the Stephens Center at 931-823-6432 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.