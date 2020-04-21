“Alcohol ink painting is an absolute blast,” said Pam Emery Woodhouse, who will teach a class for beginners at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, home of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, from 9 a.m.-noon May 21.
Woodhouse, a retired teacher from Chattanooga, found her way to the Art Guild in 2016. She has taken many classes and found her true calling in alcohol ink and acrylic pours.
Students will be taught to create colorful abstracts and the basic use of alcohol inks and blending solutions, such as 91% Isopropyl. They will be introduced to a variety of painting surfaces and how the medium is applied to non-porous surfaces such as glossy cardstock, glossy paper and metal and ceramic surfaces.
The class fee is $30 for Guild members, $35 for guests. Preregistration is required. A $5 materials fee will be due to the instructor at the start of the class.
The Arts Center will be closed until April 30; call 931-707-7249 and leave a name and phone number, or register in person starting May 1.
