Madison Clanton, a junior at Cumberland County High School, tied for first runner-up in the 2022 Tennessee Poetry Out Loud competition.
The event featured 14 finalists from across Tennessee, held March 5 at the Tennessee State Museum.
“Poetry Out Loud is an incredible opportunity for all students to grow academically and learn something new about themselves and others from across the state,” said TN Arts Commission Chair Jan McNally. “We celebrate the efforts of each teacher and student who participated in POL this year.”
Kendall Grimes, a senior at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, TN, was named the champion and will continue to the national semifinals May 1. The top nine students advance to the national finals set for June 5.
Carissa Thompson, a senior at Harding Academy of Memphis, tied with Clanton for first runner-up. Clanton and Thompson will receive awards and their schools will receive stipends for the purchase of poetry books and supplies.
“Poetry Out Loud is an opportunity for Tennessee students to master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about their literary heritage,” said Anne B. Pope, executive director, Tennessee Arts Commission.
Poetry Out Loud will award a total of $50,000 to students and schools at the National Finals, including a $20,000 award for the Poetry Out Loud National Champion.
The National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, in partnership with the Tennessee Arts Commission and the Tennessee State Museum, presented POL 2022. The program seeks to foster the next generation of literary readers by capitalizing on the latest trends in poetry, recitation, and performance, building on the resurgence of poetry as an oral art form.
