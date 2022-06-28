Armed with steaming coffee cups and full tanks of gas, in the early morning on Saturday, May 7, 17 people started their cars, leaving Fairfield Glade, driving north. Their ultimate destination, a historical site in southern Kentucky. All were eager to see for themselves, and to understand the significance of Mill Springs Battlefield in Nancy, KY.
These early morning risers were members of the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table on a special field trip, led by Crossville attorney and Civil War scholar Matt McClanahan.
Their first stop on this itinerary, just north of Jamestown, was the grave site of James M. Saufley, Tennessee’s first casualty in the Civil War. His Travisville, TN grave is designated by a Civil War Trails historical marker. Curiously, his grave stone was stolen in 2017, but a group of historians installed a replacement. Then a surprise phone call from police in Minneapolis reported that the original stone marker was recovered on their roadside.
Ultimately returned to Tennessee, the original stone is one of two that now mark Saufley’s grave in the Upper Cumberland.
Next was a quick stop over at the historical and quaint Forbus General Store on North York Highway, Pall Mall. If anyone needs to know where you can still buy candy cigarettes, this is the place.
Two hours from Fairfield Glade in Monticello, KY, was the historic Brown-Lanier House—its building being completed in 1845. General Felix K. Zollicoffer brought 7000 troops from Tennessee here to Mill Springs, where they camped on nine acres of land behind the house.
Serving as a hospital for the wounded Confederate soldiers, the house later became the headquarters for Union General George H. Thomas after Zollicoffer was killed. The house still retains some original blown-glass windows and a hole made by a cannonball.
History mixed with camaraderie at another vintage general store where some participants lunched on generous smoked brisket sandwiches, or just brown-bagged it.
The highlight of this northward journey for the group was the Mill Springs Battlefield itself, with its Visitor Center, Museum and National Cemetery in Nancy, KY. Travelers retraced the areas of mass graves that were dug by soldiers in the dead of winter 1861-62. Due to the frozen earth, the original graves proved to be too shallow, and they’d been relocated.
Other burial sites—mass graves dug as trenches—were said to contain 157 bodies from men on both sides, as well as their horses.
If this Spring 2022 field trip to Mill Springs was chilly, visitors remarked that they couldn’t imagine the wintertime conditions that existed during the actual battle: frigid temperatures, drizzling rain, knee-deep mud and men firing almost completely blindly into the fog of gun powder and smoke. As members retraced the vast expanse of the battle, it brought to mind what troops had to deal with in terms of hiding in hollows or behind tree lines. The museum at Mill Springs even featured mockups of the original Confederate tent city, 800 structures that served to shelter men for eight long months in the worst of weather conditions.
The Battle of Mill Springs was where the Confederates lost more than 500 troops, killed and wounded. Their hopes for victory faded when their acquainted flintlock muskets had failed to fire because of the rain, and after a Union bayonet charge against the rebels’ left flank, they were driven from the field. Their failure here was an early turning point of the Civil War.
If there was an MVP of this one-day excursion, it would have to go to our esteemed local historian and tour guide Matt McClanahan—who led the convoy of cars to the various sites throughout the day. Fairfield Glade residents and members of the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table Roger and Marcie Soprych marveled at McCalahan’s easy recitation of dates and names. Kellie and Joe Papish, also participants, praised his “encyclopedic memory” as well as his ability to make his audience see the events as they unfolded in the winter of 1861. His enthusiasm and lively narrative captured their imaginations and deepened their appreciation for exactly what unfolded on these sacred grounds.
Returning to Fairfield Glade in time for supper, members agreed that the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table should plan another field trip very soon.
