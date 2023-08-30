Author and Civil War historian Scott Mingus will be the guest speaker for the Sept. 13 Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable (CMCWRT) meeting. Mingus will give a historical presentation titled “The Lincoln Funeral Train.” The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., in Fairfield Glade.
After President Abraham Lincoln’s assassination on April 14, 1865, at Ford’s Theater by John Wilkes Booth, his body was transported by train from Washington, D.C., to his final resting place in Springfield, IL. This train later became known as the Lincoln Train. The journey, which lasted nearly two weeks and covered over 1,600 miles, was one of the most elaborate and well-attended funerals in American history. Mingus will bring to life the great story about the events surrounding the Lincoln Funeral Train.
The Lincoln Train consisted of nine cars and was led by the “United States,” a special funeral car built specifically for the occasion. The car was adorned with black crepe and had a catafalque, or a raised platform, on which Lincoln’s casket was placed. The casket was made of black walnut and had a glass top, allowing mourners to view the president’s body as it lay in state. The car also had a small room for Lincoln’s family and a larger room for dignitaries and government officials.
The train journey began on April 21, 1865, in Washington, D.C. From Washington, the train made stops in Baltimore, Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and New York City. As the train made its way west, it was met by massive crowds of mourners at every stop. Untold numbers of residents watched the funeral train slowly steam past their farms, small towns, communities, and whistle stops. The train also made stops in Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Chicago where crowds came out to view the president’s body. The train arrived in Springfield, IL, on May 3, 1865. Lincoln’s body was then taken to Oak Ridge Cemetery for burial.
The Lincoln Funeral Train was a significant event in American history, as it marked the end of the Civil War and the beginning of the healing process for a divided nation. The train journey brought together people from all walks of life who came together to pay their respects to the fallen president. The funeral train also served as a symbol of national unity and a reminder of the sacrifices made by Lincoln and his fellow soldiers during the Civil War.
Mingus has tapped into often obscure or rare diaries and journal entries of the events of the train for this historical presentation. He couples eyewitness accounts of a small cadre of big-city reporters on board the train and those newsmen in the towns through which the train passed to present a detailed, yet highly readable account of the funeral train’s passage. He includes overviews of the locomotives used, the crewmen, the railroads the train used, timetables, and other interesting aspects of the event.
Multiple award-winning author Scott Mingus is a retired scientist and executive in the global specialty paper industry. The Ohio native graduated from Miami University. He was part of the research team that developed the first commercially successful self-adhesive U.S. postage stamps, and he was a pioneer in the early development of barcode labels. He has written more than 30 Civil War and Underground Railway books and numerous articles for Gettysburg Magazine and other historical journals. He has appeared on C-SPAN, C-SPAN3, PBS, PCN, and several other TV networks. Mingus writes a blog on the Civil War history of York County, Pennsylvania, where he and his wife Debi live. He also has written six scenario books for miniature wargaming. He received lifetime achievement awards from the York County History Center and the Camp Curtin Historical Society for his many contributions to local Civil War history. His books and wargaming scenario books have received or been nominated for numerous national awards.
CMCWRT invites all to an evening to hear a historical presentation from Scott Mingus on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. The CMCWRT annual meeting will precede Scott Mingus’s presentation. The meeting will consist of annual finance information and other roundtable topics. Attendees will have the opportunity to review and purchase several of Mingus’s books. The CMCWRT will also have a book sale of used Civil War books to review and purchase. First time visitors are admitted free, but organizers do ask for a $5 donation to repeat nonmembers. Memberships to the CMCWRT can be obtained for the yearly subscription of $25 per person or $35 for couples.
CMCWRT is an organization of Civil War enthusiasts. Presentations from authors, college professors, historians are normally presented on the second Wednesday of the month at Christ Lutheran Church in Fairfield Glade. The purpose of the roundtable is to educate, discuss and bring to focus the events and historical facts concerning the American Civil War. You can find them on Facebook at Cumberland Mt. Civil War Round Table. For additional information, call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
