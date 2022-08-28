One hundred and fifty-seven years after the end of the American Civil War, the story of America’s bloodiest conflict is still as meaningful today as it was in 1865.
The stories of the struggle between North and South, political conflict, states’ rights, slavery and the way of life during the Civil war were incredible and historical. Much of our Republic’s history is about individual men and women struggling for a cause they thought was right. Try as we might, it is nearly impossible to recreate history, even well documented history like the American Civil War. The sacrifices Americans made so long ago are truly gifts for our country now.
The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable (CMCWRT) was established in 2017 to bring the history of the American Civil War to interested citizens of the area. The mission was to create interest, share knowledge and promote a better understanding of the American Civil War.
From a small group of approximately 20 people, the CMCWRT has grown to a membership of 200-plus members. Monthly presentations from knowledgeable speakers are scheduled the second Wednesday of each month, September-May. Presenters include a wonderful array of authors, university and college professors, historians, national park curators and people who have a true knowledge of the Civil War and want to share their stories. CMCWRT strives to examine the different human conflicts along with the battle history. The intent is to present a truthful presentation to members and guests about the events of the American Civil War.
Along with monthly presentations, the group has scheduled field trips to visit Civil War battlefields and other areas of interest which impacted the times of the Civil War. This past May, the group visited Mill Springs Battlefield near Nancy and Somerset, KY, the site of the first major victory for the Union Army during the Civil War.
A trip to Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park is planned for the fall.
Two major reenactments were presented this year. In April, General Ulysses S. Grant (Curt Fields) presented the history of The Battle of Shiloh and his involvement. In July, he and General Robert E Lee (Thomas L. Jessee) gave a wonderful reenactment of the Appomattox surrender of the Army of Northern Virginia ending the war. Both were held at the historic Palace Theatre with sold out crowds.
There were also presentations from an interesting array of speakers: Dennis Urban, “Civil War Life and Times in Knoxville;” John Scales, “The Campaigns and Battles of Nathan Bedford Forrest;” David Powell, “The Impulse of Victory: Ulysses S. Grant at Chattanooga;” Charles Knight, “Valley Thunder: Battle of New Market;” and James Byrd, “Holy Baptism of Fire and Blood: The Bible and the Civil War.”
The CMCWRT has another interesting season planned for members and guests beginning in September.
The following is the schedule and speakers.
Sept. 14: Will Greene, “The Good, The Bad, and the (Really) Ugly: Leaders and Leadership at Petersburg”
Oct. 12: James A. Morgan, “The Civil War Battles of Ball’s Bluff and Edwards Ferry”
Nov. 16: Chris Mackowski, “Decisions at Fredericksburg”
Dec. 14: Jim Ogden, “Longstreet’s Corps at the Siege of Chattanooga”
2023
Jan. 10: Dr. Timothy B. Smith,– “Grierson’s Raid”
Feb. 8: Steve Cowie, “When Hell Comes to Sharps burg”
March 15: Gordon Rhea, “Stephen A. Swails: Black Freedom Fighter in the Civil War and Reconstruction”
April 12: Frank O’Reilly, “Barksdale and the Street Fighting at Fredericksburg”
May 10: Caroline Janney, “Lee’s Army After Appomattox”
On July 12, 2023, CMCWRT will present a reenactment featuring Gen. Ulysses S. Grant (Curt Fields) and Mark Twain (Warren Brown) titled “Grant and Twain: The Men and The Memories.”
