In September 2017, the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table held its first meeting at the Fairfield Glade Library with 18 members.
The Round Table ended its 2020-’21 season with 150 members. While a few meetings were cancelled this past year due to COVID-19, the group is proud to announce that the Round Table is back to pre-pandemic numbers in attendance.
Round Table president Ken Patton is pleased to announce the upcoming Speaker Series for September 2021 to May 2022. Take a few moments to read about upcoming programs. Guest speakers at the Round Table include renowned authors, battlefield guides, history professors, and a General Ulysses S. Grant living historian. Meetings provide a unique opportunity to learn more about this important time in American history.
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Gene Schimel, popular historian and prolific author makes his first appearance at the Round Table to discuss Citizen-General Jacob Dolson Cox and The Civil War Era. (Note 3rd Wednesday meeting date). Ohio
Wednesday, Oct. 13: Gordon Rhea, making his second visit to the Round Table, is the national expert on the Overland Campaign in Virginia. He will explain: The Mortal Wounding of Jeb Stuart. South Carolina
Wednesday, Nov. 10: Brian Steel Wills, will make his first appearance at our Round Table. Professor Wills is the director of the Center for the Civil War Era and professor of history at Kennesaw State University. His presentation will be “The Civil War in Cinema.”
Wednesday, Dec. 8: Prof. Dan Feller, University of Tennessee-Knoxville, Jacksonian scholar, and popular returning speaker will further explain Jackson’s Nullification Crisis and the Coming of the Civil War. Tennessee
Wednesday, Jan. 12: James P. Byrd, Vanderbilt University, professor of American religious history, will discuss A Holy Baptism of Fire and Blood: The Bible and the American Civil War, released March 2021. Tennessee
Wednesday, Feb. 9: John Scales, author, historian and former U.S. Special Forces brigadier general will ask: Did Forrest Make a Difference? Alabama
Wednesday, March 9: David Powell, historian, author, and nationally known battlefield tour guide, will describe the: Impulse of Victory: Ulysses S. Grant at Chattanooga. Illinois
Wednesday, April 20: Curt Fields, enormously popular Gen. Ulysses S. Grant living historian. He makes his third appearance at the Round Table. Topic: To Be Determined. (Note 3rd Wednesday meeting date). Tennessee
Wednesday, May 11: Charles Knight, military curator at the North Carolina Museum of History, will lead the group through: Valley Thunder: Battle of New Market. North Carolina
The round table meets at the Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade. Meetings are open to everyone. Visitors are always welcome. Yearly membership is $25 and for a family it is $35. First-time visitors and those visiting a second time, or more are asked to pay $5. For more information about the round table, contact Patton, 901-292-9312, or Dennis Flynn 913-948-3499.
