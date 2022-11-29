The Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table was recently gifted more than 1,200 books focusing on the Civil War. They will offer this collection in a used book sale Dec. 3, with books priced $1-$4. The sale will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Sneed Dr., from noon to 4 p.m.
Civil War book sale set Saturday
