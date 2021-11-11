At the beginning of World War II, the East Coast of the United States was a prime area for German submarine activity and there were many ships that were attacked and sunk. The United States Navy and Army Air Force did not have the ability to patrol this area so there was no deterrent to this activity.
The Office of Civil Defense proposed that civil aircraft and volunteer civil pilots could help fill this gap. Fiorello LaGuardia, then head of the Office of Civil Defense, put the plan in action. Civil Air Patrol was officially established Dec. 8, 1941.
During the period January through February 1942, a force of five German submarines sank 23 merchant ships, showing a real need for a Coastal Patrol. The first base was established in Atlantic City, NJ, and the second at Rehoboth, DE. The first patrol flight was March 5, 1942. On March 29, 1942, a third base was established in West Palm Beach, FL. Florida launched the first patrol flight on April 2, 1942. The success of these initial efforts led to the establishment of more bases along the coast.
As a result of the surveillance provided along the coast the German command moved some of their operations further south and into the Gulf of Mexico. This action caused the establishment of more bases. In September of 1942 there were 21 bases extending coverage from Maine to the Texas/Mexican border.
To increase the effectiveness a decision was made to install small bombs on these small civil aircraft. This was unique in that civilians received military weapons and the authority to attack.
April 29, 1943, the Civil Air Patrol was transferred from the Office of Civil Defense to the War Department.
As the war continued and the heavy schedule of flights took their toll on the ability to keep the aircraft airworthy. There was a shortage of parts, engines and the aircraft were becoming more and more difficult to keep in the air.
Operations formally ceased Aug. 31, 1943. They had flown 244,600 hours on 86,685 missions.
The Civil Air Patrol became an official Air Force auxiliary on May 26, 1948, as it remains today.
The current Civil Air Patrol provides Emergency Services, Aerospace Education as well as Cadet programs that transforms youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders.
There is an active Civil Air Patrol squadron based in Crossville that meets twice a month at the Crossville Memorial Airport. Please join us to see if this is an activity you would like to be a part. Contact Lt. Col Craig Christen 931-224-8261.
