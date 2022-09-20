After nine months of construction, Circle R Farms is nearing its grand opening of a corn maze for families in the Westel area to enjoy autumn to its fullest. The grand opening will be Sept. 23, and Circle R Farms will be open Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 30.
The owners, brothers Travis, Jonathan and Josh Rice, have officially been in business together for a few years after a lifetime of learning construction contracting work from their father, Robert. After buying the open field in September 2021, the Rice brothers decided around January 2022 that they would utilize the land for a corn maze, per Josh’s suggestion.
“There used to be one around the west end of the county, so we thought we could fill that void,” Travis explained.
In addition to the maze, Circle R Farms also includes a pumpkin patch, hayrides, a playground, axe-throwing, fire pits and picnic tables. Every Saturday that the maze is open, there will be a special event at the location.
Oct. 1, there will be a classic car cruise-in between noon and 4 p.m., with Cadillac Grill and Cumberland Auto Parts giving door prizes to participants. Oct. 8, there will be an arts and crafts show with local vendors selling goods such as barn quilts, honey, goat’s milk, jewelry and clothing between noon and 9 p.m. Oct. 15, there will be a tractor show between noon and 4 p.m. There will be pumpkin carving between noon and 10 p.m Oct. 22. Oct. 29 will be a movie and costume night, with the first movie (Hocus Pocus) beginning at 7 p.m. and the second (Hocus Pocus II) at 9 p.m.
“We’re new to this business, so we’re learning as we go,” Jonathan said. “”We’re having to educate ourselves and stay just barely ahead of the people that are working for us and what customers we hope to have.”
Jonathan also expressed his excitement at being able to expand the family business further by involving more members of the family in this new business venture.
“My nephew, he’s part of it, and my boy is part of it, and our wives are part of it,” Jonathan added. “I hope another bonus is that more families get to come and enjoy, as a family, what we’ve done.”
Since buying the property, Jonathan has spearheaded the work in the fields, and has faced many delays due to uncooperative weather. Amanda and Chandra, Jonathan and Josh’s wives, have been helping the business get in touch with people who have classic cars and tractors needed for the farm’s Saturday events.
“There’s plenty of work for everybody,” Travis said. “It’s definitely opened my new bride’s eyes to what this family does.”
Angelyn, who married Travis in May, has been working the marketing side of Circle R Farms with Chandra. The two women have been handling the design work, getting fliers out and have reached out to local vendors to get the community’s attention.
“We’re going to have a wide variety of vendors, and Angelyn’s really done a lot to make that smooth,” Travis said.
Travis noted that as of now, the corn maze’s construction has been successful, as well as their pumpkin patch, despite the delays they’ve faced from unruly weather.
“It’s getting to that point where everybody’s getting a bit ready to open so that we can see the fruits of our labor,” Travis said. “I’m really anxious to get open because I want to see all of this hard work paid off.”
The local community has been vocal about their appreciation for this project, according to Travis. “This is a very small community, and there has been a lot of desire, in recent years especially, for somebody to do something to bring more positive attention to this part of the community,” Travis said. “I think that’s probably going to be one of the most rewarding parts of this.”
“The best part of it’s going to be getting to see the kids come out and really enjoy the stuff that Jonathan’s worked so hard on,” Travis added.
“This area, I think the local stigma is that we get overlooked a lot, being on the outskirts of the county, away from the city. So, I think this will kind of help turn that around,” Travis concluded.
Circle R Farms is located at 2050 Westel Rd. in eastern Cumberland County. There will be a $12 admission fee per person, with children aged two and under admitted free. There will also be discounts for groups of 15 or more people. The hours for the corn maze will be 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
