Beginning June 10, Cumberland County Playhouse will present “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”
“We’ve waited for two years to present this wonderful musical,” said Artistic Director Britt Hancock, who directs this production. “It’s going to be an absolutely beautiful production that will delight all members of the family.”
With its fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, the hilarious and romantic “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” combines the story’s classic elements — the glass slippers, the pumpkin, and the prince’s ball — along with some surprising twists.
More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella (Harli Cooper, “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast”) is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. She is a spirited young woman with savvy and soul who doesn’t let her rags or her gowns trip her up in her quest for kindness, compassion, and forgiveness.
She longs to escape the drudgery of her work at home and instead works to make the world a better place. She not only fights for her own dreams, but inspires the prince (Playhouse newcomer Brian Nabors) to open his eyes to the world around him and realize his dreams, too.
Also featured in the cast are Michael Ruff as Lord Pinkleton, Jason Ross as Sebastian, Lauren Marshall as Marie, Toby Davis as Jean-Michel, Weslie Webster as Madame, Heather McCall as Gabrielle, DeAnna Helgeson as Charlotte, Riley Wesson as the Footman, and Christopher Alvarado as the Coachman.
Rounding out this multi-talented cast are ensemble members Jacob Alexander, Kelsey Brodeur, Cameron Collins, Kyra Crosby, Taylor Dearman, Cora Hassberger, Briana Hernandez, Delaney Jackson, David Kappel, David Perry, Caitlin Schaub and James Scott.
“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” has music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, an original book by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, which blends masterfully with the musical’s score and includes songs like “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Do I Love You Because You’re Beautiful?”.
“Cinderella” plays on the Mainstage through Aug. 21, is rated G, and is sponsored by Plateau Pediatrics. Tickets can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office at 931-484-5000.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.