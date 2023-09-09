Crossville Church of Christ at Main St. is celebrating its 100th anniversary in September. Worship services during the month will feature former ministers and song leaders.
Sidney White and Phil Jenkins were the guest speakers Sept. 3, while Ethan Bell and Mark Featherston were the song leaders.
The schedule for the rest of the month is:
Sept. 10. Morning worship, Wade Webster, guest speaker, and Blake McLaughlin, song leader; evening worship, Ken Mears, guest speaker
Sept. 17. Morning worship, Steve Riley, guest speaker, and David McFerrin, song leader
Sept. 24. Morning worship, Rick Jones, guest speaker, and Drew Vaden, song leader
Morning worship begins at 10, and evening services are at 6.
Before the Church of Christ, Main Street formed in 1923, churches of Christ had been meeting at Lantana, Linary and Clifty.
In 1923, the J.E. Baxter family moved to Crossville from Cookeville and, finding no congregation of the church of Christ in Crossville, starting meeting with the J.A. Schulgen family in their homes. The congregation was composed of seven persons in the two families.
In May 1924, a series of tent meetings were held with Will J. Cullum preaching. By the close of the meeting, 58 members were added.
A meeting place was rented on the second floor of the Potter Building on Main St. Later, a building lot was purchased at the corner of First St. and Thurman Ave. where a building was erected at a cost of $5,750.
The congregation met in their new, yet incomplete, building in November 1925. It was not until 1932 that the building was completed and pews were purchased. In 1936, classrooms were added and a baptistry installed at a cost of about $2,000.
In 1926, the first elders of the congregation were J.E. Baxter, T.G. Stover and E.W. Grissom. Over the years, they have been followed by a succession of many dedicated men who have maintained the spiritual integrity of the congregation at Main St.
The meeting place at 423 N. Main St. was used for the first time on the second Sunday of January 1949. the property had been donated by B.L. Dooley Sr., and L.P. Shanks matched the dollar amount of this property.
Dooley and Shanks served as elders and were later succeeded by Jack Maddux and J. Amos Wilkes.
The new building was constructed with natural Crab Orchard stone. Clyde Wilson oversaw the construction.
In time, a three-story addition was built to the rear of the main building and air conditioning was added. A portion of the north wall was opened for additional auditorium seating. In about 1983, the adjoining property on Main St. was purchased and, in 1984, construction of a new auditorium began. Stanley Brown handled the finances for the project.
The basement was left open as a multi-purpose room. Later, a kitchen was added by Stewart Tabor. The stone exterior was contracted to C.C. Davis and his son, Cecil.
The entire building project cost approximately $900,000. A 15-year loan had been arranged; however, the congregation retired the note in just seven years.
The first worship service in the new auditorium was in June 1986.
The congregation was instrumental in helping provide buildings at Crab Orchard, Jamestown, Grimsley, Alloway, Woody and Mayland, and provided support for evangelists at the Lantana, Woody, Stevens Gap and Homesteads congregations. The Crossville church supported Howard Blazer Sr. as full-time county evangelist from 1951-’53. In 1956, Howard Wakefield assumed this position for a period of time.
From 1950-’55, the Crossville congregation published the Gospel Herald. Roy J. Hearn, preacher at the church, served as editor. Later, a weekly article, “The Word of Truth” in the Crossville Chronicle, written by Ray Frizzell Jr. In 1953, the congregations of the county cooperated in conducting a daily radio broadcast on WAEW, which lasted several years.
The major portion of the congregation’s finances in Crossville is directed toward evangelism both here and abroad. In the 1950s, the church supported Leo Bonnano in Alessandria, Italy. In recent years, the congregation has assisted Jim Waldron and his work in India.
J.D. Jones and W.C. Phillips assisted the congregation in its early years on a part-time basis. Stoy Pate was the first full-time preacher from 1935-’40. Those who have served since are: James C. Bays, Rufus R. Cifford, A.R. Hill Sr., Charles G. Caldwell Jr., Roy J. Hearn, Ray Frizzel Jr., John B. Jenkins, Jim Franks, Steve Riley, Sidney White, Wade L. Webster, Barry Kennedy and recently Alan Judd. Also serving as associates were Eddy Gilpin, Rick Jones and Ken Mears.
