The annual Lucas and Friends Christmas Variety Show will be held Dec. 17 at the Palace Theatre. There will be two performances, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The show benefits Fair Park Senior Center. Doors will open at 1 p.m. for the matinee and 5 p.m. for the evening show. The tickets are $12 each for general seating and can be bought in person at the Palace Theatre, Fair Park (1433 Livingston Rd.) and by calling 931-484-7416 or 931-248-2487.
Christmas Variety Show set Dec. 17
