The 2022 Crossville Christmas Parade, “Frosty Nights & Christmas Lights,” is set for Dec. 10 at 4:30 p.m.
Applications to participate in the parade are being accepted through Dec. 5 at the Crossville Parks and Recreation Office, 837 Industrial Blvd., the Crossville Depot, 169 N. Main St., or the Historic Palace Theatre, 72 S. Main St.
There is no cost to enter. Winners will be selected in the following categories: small business, large business, schools, religious, vintage automobiles, non-profits, and horses and animals.
Cash prizes of $100 per category are awarded along with a plaque. The Grand Prize winner receives $500.
The parade lines up at Cumberland County High School and travels through downtown Crossville along Main St. to the area of Woodmere Mall. Be alert to road closures during the day.
