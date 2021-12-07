Cumberland County will be busier than Santa’s workshop this weekend, with a number of activities set Saturday, culminating with the annual Crossville Christmas Parade at 4 p.m.
Christmas on the Mountain Wrapping Party
Volunteers are sought to help wrap gifts for children in need during the annual Christmas on the Mountain wrapping party.
This year’s wrapping party will be from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St.
Those participating are asked to enter on Neecham St. to the gymnasium.
Christmas on the Mountain is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that solicits new, unwrapped toys from the public to give to less fortunate children at Christmastime. Collection barrels have been in various Crossville and Fairfield Glade businesses and offices since last month.
35th annual Chili Cookoff
Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club offers a chance for chili foodies to unite during its 35th annual chili cook-off from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Crossville Depot in downtown Crossville.
Chili cooks are encouraged to enter at $50 each to compete for a trophy and bragging rights. Those who simply love eating chili are urged to bring their appetites and have all-you-can-eat bowls dished up for $5 each. Hot dogs and drinks are $1 each.
Electric outlets, bowls, spoons, crackers and drinks will be available for those who want to put their chili recipe to the test. The recipe must be original, and entries should be a minimum of 1 gallon ready to serve by 11:30. Rotarians will be on site at 10:30 to help set up.
Contact Jeff Vires at 931-787-6747 or jeffrey.vires@frontier.com for more information.
Holiday Music
Join local artist Melissa Ellis at Grinder House Coffee at 2 p.m. for A Soulful Little Christmas. Grinder House will also be holding a drawing for a guitar autographed by all their “In the House” musicians. Proceeds benefit CBM Camp Ozone in Rockwood. Drawing will take place just before the parade, and you don’t have to be present to win.
Abominably Awesome Christmas Parade
The Crossville Christmas Parade steps off from Cumberland County High School at 4:30 p.m.
The parade travels through downtown Crossville to the area of Woodmere Mall. Be alert to road closures during the day.
If you want to be a part of the parade, you can get your application to the Parks and Recreation Office at 837 Industrial Blvd. before Saturday.
