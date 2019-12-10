Cumberland Mountain State Park will host the annual Christmas on the Plateau Dec. 13 at the Recreation Lodge.
The free holiday activities kick off at 5 p.m. with the opportunity to make homemade Christmas tree ornaments. This will be followed at 6:15 by the presentation of Who? Who Cooks for You? featuring McKenzie, the Park’s resident barred owl. She’s no reindeer but she’s still pretty cute. A Christmas story will be read from 6:35-7, when Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive.
Santa will visit with children and parents for the next two hours to be sure he knows about those last-minute wishes before Christmas morning.
He will also be available for pictures; parents are asked to be sure to bring a camera.
In keeping with the holiday cheer, hot chocolate, coffee, hot cider and cookies will be available, courtesy of the Friends of Cumberland Mountain State Park.
Be sure to drive through the Park and see the Civilian Conservation Corps Bridge decorated in holiday lights before leaving.
Contributions to the Park’s toy collection will be accepted to ensure children in the county have a Merry Christmas. Those who wish to donate unwrapped toys can drop them off at the Park Office until the day of the event. Call 931-484-6138 for details.
